TEWKSBURY — On March 16, candidates for the Board of Health, Select Board, and Board of Library Trustees met at Tewksbury Town Hall for a candidate forum sponsored by the Tewksbury Town Crier. Moderated by Town Crier correspondent Cassia Burns, candidates discussed their campaign platforms and answered questions on how they would handle pressing issues facing the community today.
The candidates for the Board of Health — Susan Amato, Melissa Braga, and Nicole Burgett-Yandow — kicked off the evening,
The candidates began with opening statements, and then moved into the question and answer portion of the forum. Questions covered a variety of public health topics, including anxiety and depression, COVID-19, and shared services between towns.
In response to one question on emergency planning and preparation for potential public health emergencies or natural disasters in the future, Braga suggested emphasizing sanitization and hand hygiene education. Burgett-Yandow noted the importance of communication and setting policies on how to communicate reliable, pertinent information to residents. Amato drew on her experience in the restaurant industry and suggested an increase in the availability of information and specific public health instructions directly to residents.
Following the initial question round, candidates also participated in a “Lightning Round” of questions, requiring one-word answers.
Candidates were asked if they would support a “lifetime smoking ban” in which no one born after the year 2000 could legally purchase tobacco products, as was implemented in the Town of Brookline to create a tobacco-free generation. All three candidates declined to support such an initiative.
Candidates were also asked to grade the performance of the current Board of Health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Braga gave the board an A-, Burgett-Yandow gave a C, and Amato gave a B. Candidates then had the opportunity to share a closing statement with the community.
Julie Naughton and Susanne Pedersen, both running unopposed for two three-year seats on the Library Board of Trustees, read personal statements following the Board of Health forum. Pederson spoke about her time as president of the Friends of the Tewksbury Public Library and how she has found value in the library as a retiree, and Naughton shared her experience as vice president of the Friends, as well as her community volunteering in the Tewksbury Public Schools.
Both shared their excitement to help shape policy with the library director and continue to shape the library’s future.
The Select Board forum concluded the evening, with two of three candidates in attendance: Jayne Wellman and Jomarie Buckley. Candidate Mark Kratman was unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts and requested that a prewritten statement be read explaining his absence.
Following opening statements, the candidates were asked questions on a range of topics, including state delegation representation, meeting accessibility, tax rates, and Town Meeting attendance.
With construction on Route 38 about to start, candidates were asked to share what they feel should be Tewksbury’s next major infrastructure project. Buckley cited the new DPW/school maintenance facility which is currently in the planning phase. Wellman emphasized water infrastructure to avoid water main breaks using American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
Candidates were asked to explain to residents what they get for their tax dollars and how their money is being used in response to complaints over high taxes, despite the fact that Tewksbury’s tax rate has been going down for the past several years while home values have been rising.
Wellman emphasized that buying a home in the community represents an investment in the services that residents receive, including schools, public safety, and maintenance; she highlighted the balancing act of funding services appropriately without burdensome taxes. Buckley urged residents to look at what the town does for them, saving them money on services such as trash pickup for which residents of other towns have to pay out of pocket.
The candidates participated in a “Lightning Round,” following the main question and answer period.
Both candidates were asked if they supported term limits for elected town boards; Wellman said yes and Buckley said no. Both candidates shared their support for the new DPW project. Both candidates said they did not support new state requirements for transit-oriented development zoning in Tewksbury as an MBTA-adjacent community.
The forum concluded with closing statements from both candidates.
Recordings of both nights of the forum are available to view on the Tewksbury Telemedia channel at youtube.com/TewksburyTV.
