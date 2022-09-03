WILMINGTON — A 79-year-old Tewksbury man died after he was struck by a car in a Wilmington parking lot Monday afternoon.
Wilmington police said the crash happened about 1:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the East Gate Shopping Center.
Police said that the victim was struck while walking in the parking lot. The man was transported to the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington where he later died from his injuries.
The car’s driver, a 60-year-old Reading woman, remained on the scene, according to police. Neither the victim nor the driver has been publicly identified.
Local and state police are currently investigating the incident.
The plaza, located off Route 129 (Lowell Street), is the home of Eastgate Liquors and now McKinnon’s Market and Butcher Shop, formerly Lucci’s Market.
