WILMINGTON — A 79-year-old Tewksbury man died after he was struck by a car in a Wilmington parking lot Monday afternoon.

Wilmington police said the crash happened about 1:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the East Gate Shop­ping Center.

Police said that the victim was struck while walk­ing in the parking lot. The man was transported to the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burling­ton where he later died from his injuries.

The car’s driver, a 60-year-old Reading woman, remained on the scene, according to police. Nei­ther the victim nor the dri­ver has been publicly identified.

Local and state police are currently investigating the incident.

The plaza, located off Route 129 (Lowell Street), is the home of Eastgate Li­quors and now McKinnon’s Market and Butcher Shop, formerly Lucci’s Ma­rket.

