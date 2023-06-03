TEWKSBURY — Winning 8 prestigious TAMY awards, the TMHS theatre company smashed records for their production of Beauty and the Beast which ran earlier in May at the McGrath auditorium at the high school. The TAMYS are high school musical theater awards publicly recognizing excellence in theater performance and production.
Presented by the Theater at the Mount at Mount Wachusett Community College in Gardner, the awards are in their 17th year and recognize exceptional accomplishments in the production and performance of high school musical theatre in area high schools. This year’s field had more than 24 high schools competing for individual and group awards.
The students from TMHS, both crew and cast, were evaluated on a host of categories including best costume design, visual excellence, best stage crew, best house experience — 20 categories in all. The TMHS spring production of Beauty and the Beast was part of the small school division, which is based on student population. The awards ceremony was in the style of a red-carpet Broadway TONY awards program.
Judges for the competition attended the productions anonymously on one or multiple nights of the performance. Tewksbury Memorial High School Theatre Company director and teacher Celeste Pellegrino led the students, along with teachers David Moffat and Nicole Zwirek.
Beauty and the Beast ran for four performances and sold out three; a new record for TMHS.
“The production quality of the program is just rising each year,” said Lori Carriere, whose daughter Emily, a senior, has run the sound board for the last four years.
The following students were recognized in individual categories:
Not your average Chorus member - Zach Sullivan; Not your average Chorus member - Alex Naghibi; Best costumes/hair/and makeup (small school division); Technical Excellence in Lighting (small school division); Visual Excellence (small school division); Bronze in Best Performance in a supporting role - Greg Mercado as Lumiere; Silver in Best Performance in a leading role - Sarah Downing as Belle.
According to Pellegrino, the 60 member cast and crew started work during the winter and practiced almost every day for the show. Sets were built in house and some backdrops and costumes were rented thanks to the fundraising efforts of the TMHS theater boosters and support from the school.
The school was also presented with the Best Overall Production award in the small school division, the granddaddy of TAMY awards.
“Winning Best Overall Production is so truly thrilling for our kids and is a huge honor!” said Pellegrino.
The TMHS theater won the grand prize of a two-year full ride scholarship to Mount Wachusett Community College for a student enrolling in the Liberal Studies/Theatre Program. Pellegrino said that 25 seniors were in the show, their last performance at TMHS, and some students will pursue degrees in onstage and behind-the-scenes technical performing arts.
The group is already working of shows for the 2023-2024 season.
