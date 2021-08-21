TEWKSBURY — Former TMHS marching band and winter guard performers Megan Cunningham, Jasmine Won and Ian Mangan took part in summer workshops in July with the Spartans, continuing a tradition of music and performance participation by graduates of the TMHS performing arts program.
The Spartans, a Nashua, New Hampshire-based drum and bugle corps, competes throughout the country each summer. The summer workshop was open to students who play all instruments, including saxophones this year, joining the usual drum corps brass and percussion groups.
The group practiced on Saturdays at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, culminating in a performance for friends and family at Stellos Stadium in Nashua on July 31.
Cunningham was a member of the Open class world champion 2019 Spartans, and plays the trumpet. Won and Mangan are in the color guard, and had auditioned and were accepted to the 2020 season before it was cancelled by the pandemic. All three participants are TMHS marching unit and Affinity winter guard alums.
Cunningham graduated TMHS in 2020 and attends the University of Connecticut; Won also graduated in 2020 and attends Bridgewater State University. Mangan graduated TMHS in 2021 and plans to attend Clark University.
“Being a Spartan is very important to me, and having the ability to return to the activity that I love this summer was amazing. The environment is welcoming, educational, and fun, but it is a lot of hard work. I would encourage anyone interested, regardless of ability level or experience, to sign up for the winter audition camps,” said Cunningham.
While many Spartan members participate in their school’s marching band or other ensemble, it is not a prerequisite. Members of the Spartans do not have to live in the New Hampshire area. Many members reside in Massachusetts, the greater New England area, and beyond.
Parents make up a big portion of the Spartans work force, volunteering to travel as chaperones, cooks, tailors and much more. COVID-19 has changed this dynamic, but the students are still as energized as ever.
Cunningham said, “The Spartans organization provides incredible opportunities for young performing arts students. After having little to no performing arts over the past year with the pandemic, it was amazing being able to ease back into the activity with the weekend workshops.”
According to their website, the Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps is a community-based performing arts program in Nashua, New Hampshire. An independent non-profit organization, not affiliated with any school or government organization, the Spartans is one of the most respected and established drum corps organizations in the U.S.
The corps was founded in 1955 as a way to keep at-risk youth off the streets. The Spartans is run by volunteer parents and a professional teaching staff who work with all members to create and maintain a proud, responsible youth organization.
For more information on the Spartans and the audition camps, visit www.spartansdbc.org. The Spartans are currently taking applications for 2022 membership; https://spartansdbc.org/become-a-2022-cast-member
