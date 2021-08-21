Jasmine Won, Megan Cunningham, and Ian Mangan participated in the Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps workshops

Jasmine Won, Megan Cunningham, and Ian Mangan participated in the Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps workshops this summer. Alums of the TMHS marching band and Affinity winter guard, the performers were excited to finally get back out on the field for practices and a stadium appearance in late July. (courtesy photo)

TEWKSBURY — For­mer TMHS marching band and winter guard performers Megan Cun­ningham, Jasmine Won and Ian Mangan took part in summer workshops in July with the Spartans, continuing a tra­dition of music and performance participation by graduates of the TMHS performing arts program.

The Spartans, a Nashua, New Hampshire-based drum and bugle corps, competes throughout the country each summer. The summer workshop was open to students who play all instruments, including saxophones this year, joining the usual drum corps brass and percussion groups.

The group practiced on Saturdays at Veterans Me­morial Stadium in Law­rence, culminating in a per­formance for friends and family at Stellos Sta­dium in Nashua on July 31.

Cunningham was a mem­ber of the Open class world champion 2019 Spar­tans, and plays the trumpet. Won and Mangan are in the color guard, and had auditioned and were accepted to the 2020 season before it was cancelled by the pandem­ic. All three participants are TMHS marching unit and Affinity winter guard al­ums.

Cunningham graduated TMHS in 2020 and attends the University of Connec­ti­cut; Won also graduated in 2020 and attends Bridge­­water State University. Mangan graduated TMHS in 2021 and plans to attend Clark University.

“Being a Spartan is very important to me, and having the ability to return to the activity that I love this summer was amazing. The environment is welcoming, educational, and fun, but it is a lot of hard work. I would encourage anyone interested, regardless of ability level or experience, to sign up for the winter audition camps,” said Cunningham.

While many Spartan members participate in their school’s marching band or other ensemble, it is not a prerequisite. Mem­bers of the Spartans do not have to live in the New Hampshire area. Many members reside in Mas­sachusetts, the greater New England area, and beyond.

Parents make up a big portion of the Spartans work force, volunteering to travel as chaperones, cooks, tailors and much more. COVID-19 has changed this dynamic, but the students are still as energized as ever.

Cunningham said, “The Spartans organization pro­vides incredible opportunities for young performing arts students. After having little to no performing arts over the past year with the pandemic, it was amazing being able to ease back into the activity with the weekend workshops.”

According to their website, the Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps is a community-based performing arts program in Nashua, New Hampshire. An independent non-profit organization, not affiliated with any school or government organization, the Spartans is one of the most respected and established drum corps organizations in the U.S.

The corps was founded in 1955 as a way to keep at-risk youth off the streets. The Spartans is run by volunteer parents and a professional teaching staff who work with all members to create and maintain a proud, responsible youth organization.

For more information on the Spartans and the audition camps, visit www.spartansdbc.org. The Spar­tans are currently taking applications for 2022 mem­bership; https://spartansdbc.org/become-a-2022-cast-member

