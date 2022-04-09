The Tewksbury Select Board met on March 8, 2022 at town hall. All members were present.
The board reviewed one-day liquor and entertainment license applications for the Bourque Family Foundation. The foundation is partnering with Breakaway Ice Center on Carter Street for a road race benefit fundraiser. The 7.7K race and 5K walk will take place on June 25 at 2PM, and will end with a beer garden reception with entertainment. Board members raised concerns over the race route and mid-afternoon traffic. The board voted to approve the licenses, but tabled the race approval to the next meeting to allow organizers to reconsider the race route.
During the open comment section of the meeting, resident Bruce Shick of the town’s Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee spoke about the importance of preserving open space, especially wetlands, and encouraged the board and town manager to carefully consider adding more open space to the town’s inventory. Shick’s comments came in response to the town’s decision to pass on an opportunity to designate 13 acres adjacent to Rogers Park as open space due to hazardous topography. Town manager Richard Montuori explained that the town initially declined to accept the parcels for liability reasons, but after receiving feedback from residents, he will seek to reconsider the offer, and will work to adopt a stronger review process for future donations with relevant town committees and departments.
Town clerk Denise Graffeo shared a new precinct map in response to the 2020 Census numbers. Town precincts are now renumbered one through eight; voters can use the secretary of state’s online tool to find their precinct number and location at www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx. Graffeo explained that there are new representative districts for state elections; based on their address, voters will either receive a ballot for the 17th Middlesex District, 19th Middlesex District, or 18th Essex District.
The board reviewed the town’s annual audit from Jim Powers and Romina Mameli of Powers & Sullivan, LLC, who shared their findings of the town’s financial position. Mameli explained that the town had higher revenues and lower expenditures than expected — “You had a great year,” she said, as budget-to-actuals showed an upside of $4.2 million. The town bears an unfunded pension liability of $104.5 million for FY21, but Powers said that the town was “chipping away” at the liability and was ahead of the game compared to other regional retirement systems. The town has a 7.2% discount rate on debt, a favorable sign for investments. The town received a clean opinion from the auditors, and the town’s financial staff was praised for a quick turnaround after closing the year. “You’re extremely well-managed from a long-term perspective,” said Powers.
“The credit doesn’t belong at this table, it belongs upstairs in the town manager’s office and across the street in the finance department,” said member Todd Johnson, reflecting on the town’s poor financial state following the Great Recession. “Residents can hopefully appreciate the value behind this, because it allows for stronger borrowing and favorable rates.”
The board received an update on the DPW/school maintenance facility.
The board approved land sales of several parcels.
In board reports, members encouraged residents to get out and vote in the April 2 town election. Member Jayne Wellman highlighted the upcoming annual Spring Town Clean Up on Saturday, May 7. As part of the event, Tewksbury residents will be able to access paper shredding and electronics recycling services at the DPW from 9AM - 12PM for a donation to the Tewksbury Food Pantry.
The board honored outgoing member Anne Marie Stronach, who retired after serving four terms on the board starting in 2007. Members shared their memories and expressed their gratitude to Stronach for her work and commitment to the town.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 5, 2022. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
