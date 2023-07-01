TEWSKBURY — The committee opened by recognizing the 2023 Tewksbury Public Schools retirees.
“The district is stronger because of you,” said chair Bridget Garabedian.
Retirees included Elaine Bennett, food and nutrition services at TMHS; secretary Joanne Kearns at the Wynn Middle School; building custodian Ronald Page and computer teacher Lisa Richard at the Ryan School; teachers Karen Bancroft and Donna Bowden and custodian Peter Thvillier at the Center Elementary School; secretary Joy Wallace and education support personnel aide MaryBeth Tierney at the Dewing School; and Daniel Martin of the district’s maintenance staff.
The committee also recognized the TMHS Esports Team for winning the MSAA Esports Spring State Championship; the team includes Toffy Beyloune, Peter Impink and Andy Harlalka, and is advised by Sanford Arbogast.
Two district theater companies took home awards this year. The committee recognized the Wynn Middle School Drama Club, under the direction of Jon DiPrima, for claiming the Gold Medal Award at the Massachusetts Educational Theatre Guild’s 2023 Middle School Drama Festival. The Wynn hosted four other middle schools in competition at the day-long event; casts perform plays in under forty minutes which are judged against a set of guidelines, including acting and technical criteria, by independent drama teachers.
The Wynn company, comprised of 37 cast and crew, performed “Fire Exit” by Stacie Lents, the story of what appears to be a prank gone wrong. Told through a series of monologues, the truth emerges and kids and adults open up about their lives.
Five Wynn students received All Star Company awards for their work, including Kevin Daigle, Blake Adams, CJ Zwirek, Grace Kennedy, and Jake Gigante. METG had 32 member schools participate this year competing at five sites around the state. METG offers workshops for students and teachers, individual contests, and scholarships as well as advocating for arts education in schools.
The committee also recognized the TMHS Theater Company for their recent production of “Beauty and the Beast,” which drew record crowds to the McGrath Performing Arts Center this April. The production was supported with a grant from the Tewksbury Cultural Council, enabling the company to enlist a professional orchestra and rent costumes and backdrops.
The TMHS Theater Company also received 19 TAMY Award nominations for the production, as well as for “A Grand Night for Singing,” which was staged in February. The TAMY Awards are presented annually by Theatre at the Mount/Mount Wachusett Community College and celebrate excellence in high school musical theater and exceptional accomplishments in production and performance in area high schools.
The productions were evaluated in categories including costume design, house experience, and visual excellence, as well as acting and technical skill. The TMHSTC won best overall production for “Beauty and the Beast” and took home eight awards total, including: best performance in a leading role (Sarah Downing as Belle), best performance in a supporting role (Greg Mercado as Lumiere), technical excellence in lighting, best costumes, hair and make-up, and visual excellence; Zachary Sullivan and Alex Naghibi were both recognized with the “Not Your Average Chorus Member” award.
The TMHS Theatre Company is directed by Celeste Pellegrino with technical direction from David Moffat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.