The family of longtime Wynn Middle School secretary Joanne Kearns gathered at TMHS for the Tewks­bury Public Schools recognition of retirees recently. Kearns has been with the schools for 44 years, first in the Special Education Department and then at the Wynn. Pictured are, from left, daughter-in-law Trish Kearns, son and Tewksbury Fire Department Chief Joe Kearns, grandchild Adam Kearns, Joanne Kearns, husband Ed Kearns, grandchildren Riley, Niamh, and Brigh Cote, and daughter Christine Kearns Cote. (Paige Impink photo)