On Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, 11-year old Tewksbury resident Andrew St. Germain will participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk (presented by Hyundai) as a Walk Hero.
Walk Heroes are Dana Farber patients that are matched with Jimmy Fund Walk Teams. This gives Jimmy Fund Walk teams an opportunity to connect with patients that have been helped by the Jimmy Fund during their treatment.
St. Germain was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia in 2020, a disease in which the body’s bone marrow fails to produce blood cells in sufficient numbers. He received treatment for his disease at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and now would like to give back to the community by participating in the Jimmy Fund Walk.
“The Jimmy Fund provided amazing care and support for myself and my family,” St. Germain said. “I want to do the same for the many patients facing difficult diagnoses.”
Last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, St. Germain participated as a Walk Hero in the Virtual Jimmy Fund Walk, but this year will be his first time participating in the in-person event.
The wonderful doctors, nurses and patients that St. Germain met during his treatment inspired him to not only participate in this fundraising event, but he hopes to one day attend Harvard University to study to become an Egyptologist.
“Because of the wonderful care I received, I am now able to play basketball, go skiing, and enjoy school with my friends,” stated St. Germain about his experience with The Jimmy Fund.
The Jimmy Fund was established in 1948, and directly benefits the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in their mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults.
The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in its 33 year history, and St. Germain’s goal is to raise $5,000 this year with his team participation.
Andrew St. Germain and his mother, Megan St. Germain will be walking on Andrew’s A Team which is matched with the State Street Friends and Family.
There are 15 Tewksbury residents scheduled to participate in this year's Jimmy Fund Walk.
Participants can choose from one of four distant options: a full Marathon Walk (26.2 miles), Half Marathon Walk (13.1 miles), 10K Walk, or 5K Walk. Participants can also choose to join the virtual event by walking in their own neighborhood, favorite hiking trail or a treadmill at home.
To register to participate in either the in-person or virtual Jimmy Fund Walk, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call 866-531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee.
To support Andrew St. Germain and his team, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org and search Andrew’s A Team to make a donation.
