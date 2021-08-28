The long awaited harvest season for much of the locally grown produce begins as many of us are still in the mindset of summer. August is when we all enjoy the last few pleasures of summer, and the harvest of locally grown plums is certainly one of those summertime pleasures.
Local plums have a short harvest season, in peak flavor from August to September. Don’t let their compact size of one to three inches in diameter fool you, as they are not only full of refreshing summer flavor, but are packed with nutrition.
Rich in vitamins A, C, K and potassium, copper and manganese, plums are a healthy addition to any diet.
Plums are also an excellent source of antioxidants, which are helpful in reducing inflammation and protecting cells from damage.
Plums are particularly high in polyphenol antioxidants, which have a positive effect on bone health.
Studies show that plums contain more than twice the amount of polyphenol antioxidants as other similar fruits such as nectarines and peaches.
Diets rich in polyphenol antioxidants may also reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
Despite being rather high in carbs, plums are still considered a good choice for a diabetic diet. Foods like plums that are high in fiber, help aid in absorbing carbohydrates after meals, thus causing blood sugar levels to rise gradually rather than spike.
Plums are relatively low in calories, with an average size plum having about 30 calories per serving. Those trying to watch their weight can enjoy the sweet taste of summer plums without blowing their diets.
In recent years, it has become a popular growing trend to cross-mate plums and apricots.
Popular cross-mixed hybrids are Plumcots, which are half plum and half apricot, Apriums, consisting of a larger percentage of apricot than plum, and the Pluot.
Pluots are about 75 percent plum and 25 percent apricot, although the percentage may vary between growers.
Of the three cross-hybrids, the Pluot is the most easily confused with the natural plum.
The plain and simple plum has a smooth, waxy dark purple skin and a pale, juicy but firm flesh.
Pluots have a more mottled skin color, with more amber and red tones, but similar size and shape as a plum.
The flavor platelet of a plum and Plumot are also similar, with the Plumot having a slightly more sweet and less tangy flavor than the plum.
Because of their light, refreshingly sweet taste, plums and Pluots are easy to add to your every day diet.
At breakfast, top your favorite cereal, pancake, or waffle with fresh plum slices for a burst of sweetness instead of sugar or syrup.
Plums are a flavorful addition to any green salad, chicken salad, or pasta salad, making for an easy lunchtime meal.
You can easily substitute plums with almost any other fruit in your favorite pie, cake or cobbler recipes to add a summertime twist to a traditional dessert.
Plums can also add a new twist to many savory dishes such as chicken or pork, making for a tangy/sweet flavor explosion at your dinner table.
Locally grown plums are readily available at your favorite supermarket or farm stand, but they are also surprisingly easy to grow at home.
Despite their association with warm weather, plum trees are actually very hardy, especially American hybrid varieties, as they take temperatures as low as zone 3 (-30 to - 40 degrees fahrenheit ).
European hybrids are not quite as hardy, but can still withstand the average New England winter. Japanese varieties prefer warmer climates.
To successfully grow your own plums, you will need a spot that gets at least six hours a day of full sunlight. Standard plum trees require at least 20 feet of space per tree, and depending on the variety you choose you may need to plant a second tree for cross pollination.
Plum trees prefer loomy, well drained soil, and heavy weekly watering for the first year or two. Established trees will then require semi-regular watering throughout the growing season of April to October.
Regular pruning will help keep your tree free of pests, and keep the branches strong. The best time for pruning is from spring to mid-summer.
You may also need to thin out your tree’s fruit production, as most healthy plum trees will produce as much fruit as possible. This can cause too much weight for the branches to hold. Thinning out the fruit to about two inches apart will avoid unwanted branch breakage.
August is almost over, and so is the locally grown plum season. If you are contemplating planting your own plum tree, keep in mind September is the perfect time for planting for the upcoming 2022 growing season. But until then, enjoy your fill of summer flavor now with fresh, locally grown plums.
For more plum recipe ideas visit www.epicurious.com.
