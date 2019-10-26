TEWKSBURY — The School Committee met last week to recognize high achieving students and hear an update on the elementary school project from project management firm CBRE/Heery and design firm Flansburgh Architects. The first order of business an executive session to discuss collective bargaining.
Once the public meeting reconvened, the committee honored TMHS students Kyle Morris and Megan Cunningham as National Merit Scholars for their exceptional performance on the 2018 PSAT. TMHS principal Kristen Vogel noted that it is much more difficult to be recognized in Massachusetts due to the total number of high performing students in the state.
The board approved three international trips for TMHS: a trip to Greece in February 2021, a trip to Costa Rica in April 2021, and a trip to the British Isles in summer 2021.
Peter Collins and representatives from CBRE/Heery and Flansburgh Architects gave the committee an update on the new elementary school project. Collins explained that the plan is being designed to have minimal impact on the football season, and construction will start in the summer, with a planned opening in fall 2022. The new school will be built on the current site of Doucette Stadium. The three story building will house grades 2-4, as well as administrative offices currently located in the Center School.
Superintendent Chris Malone presented his staff report. He thanked District Attorney Marian Ryan for her presentation about the dangers of vaping at the Ryan School recently.
“We want to make sure all of our parents are well informed,” he said.
He also mentioned that the state delegation is working on passing the Student Opportunity Act, which could have significant impacts for funding for students in special education programs. Malone thanked residents for attending Town Meeting and appropriating funding for a study on infrastructure quality of the Dewing and Heath Brook schools.
Assistant superintendent Brenda Regan noted that 405 TMHS juniors and seniors took the PSAT recently; during testing, freshman attended educational workshops with the Greater Lowell Indian Council Association, and seniors had the opportunity to attend resume-writing workshops or go off campus to meet with college admissions representatives.
Malone noted that enrollment declined by about 50 students in the 2019-2020 school year, though he expects numbers will stay stable in the long term. Regan noted that the TPS are in the five percent of public schools that are making “substantial progress towards [MCAS] goals.”
The committee reported out relatively high summer reading participation numbers; Regan explained that homeroom or English teachers collect individual data through related activities including themed essay writing, and emphasize reading comprehension rather than rote memorization of plot.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 14, 2019.
