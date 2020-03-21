TEWKSBURY — At the meeting of the Tewksbury Board of Selectmen on March 10, 2020, Tewksbury Department of Health Director Susan Sawyer and Board of Health Chair Ray Barry came before the board to discuss the current coronavirus situation.
“I will press home that cdc.gov is the place that everyone should go for their information,” said Sawyer. “We really need to pay attention... to our most vulnerable, the elderly, and the immunocompromised.”
Speaking about Governor Charlie Baker’s directives [as of March 10], Sawyer noted that elderly and immunocompromised people should avoid large gatherings and outside contact, but those who live with people in vulnerable population categories should also consider doing the same.
Barry added that it is imperative that all residents practice good hygiene, including coughing and sneezing into the elbow, washing hands diligently, and keeping a substantial distance from others.
Town Manager Richard Montuori is limiting access to town buildings and is planning cleanings of the senior center, public library, schools, and beyond.
The board reviewed a liquor license transfer application at TJ Callahan’s as it will be coming under new ownership. The new owners are seeking to continue with TJ’s as it is but may look toward expansion options. With all documentation in order, the board approved the application.
The board also approved a one-day entertainment license for TJ Callahan’s. The board thanked the former owners for their generosity to the community.
The board approved a one-day liquor license for the Council on Aging for a murder mystery event. [The event has since been postponed due to restrictions on public gatherings of 25 persons or more.]
The board approved the Line of March reenactment for the Tewksbury Historical Society on Patriot’s Day. The annual event commemorates the Tewksbury militia’s march to Concord on April 19, 1775.
State Representative David Robertson appeared before the board to discuss legislative priorities on behalf of himself, Representative Tram Nguyen, and State Senator Barry Finegold. He spoke about different bills that could potentially provide funding for the fire station, DPW, and stormwater regulation compliance.
Board members expressed concerns about Tewksbury losing out on stormwater funding “for making good choices for our community and being proactive” with respect to stormwater.
Additionally, the board asked Robertson to be on the lookout for funding for the proposed Tewksbury rail trail and increased parking at nearby train stations.
The board approved a notification of name change and change of ownership for Nexeo Solutions LLC to Univar Solutions USA Inc. at 400 Main St.
The board signed the warrant for annual Town Meeting which is scheduled for Monday, May 4, and the annual town election, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Town Manager Richard Montuori mentioned that candidate assessments have been completed to fill the opening for police chief left by Tim Sheehan. Montuori will next conduct interviews to select the chief.
He also gave an update on the regional emergency communications center on Whipple Road, which should be operational this summer.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 24, 2020, however, check the town website at www.tewksbury-ma.gov for changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.