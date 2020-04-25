TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Community Garden, located behind the Tewksbury Public Library, is working on preparing and planting for the 2020 growing season. Co-directors Peggy Bridges and Lauren Cunningham will oversee the garden this year, along with Assistant Library Director Noelle Boc and a steering committee.
Boc is the liaison with the library which has hosted the garden since 2016.
Cunningham said, “It's amazing how far the garden has come in a few short years. Starting as the neglected wildflower garden, lots of sweat and planning and hard work have gotten it to the beautiful place it is now.”
The garden is free of charge for a plot, and is already filled up this year.
“If people are interested, they should still fill out an application,” said Boc, noting that sometimes people drop out or can’t continue with their plots for various reasons. “We can always use volunteers.”
In exchange for the plot, participants must help with community plots, planting beds which are used to grow produce that is sold at the Tewksbury Community Market and inside the library on an honor cart. Proceeds raised help the community garden sustain itself and provides funds which are donated to the Tewksbury Community Pantry.
The garden encompasses roughly a 100’ x 70’ footprint, with 28 or so plots that range in from 4’x10’ to 4’x20’ spaces. A few accessible, elevated raised beds are also part of the mix, providing an easy way to garden for some who are less able to get down low to the ground due to health issues.
Early preparations are being accomplished with social distancing in mind. Some members have masks and others are using good spacing to stay safe. Spring crops such as lettuce, turnips, radishes, beets, and potatoes are already in the ground in many plots.
“Tomatoes won’t go in for another month or so,” said Suzanne Schreyer, enjoying her second year at the garden.
Schreyer has already planted onions, carrots and turnips. Schreyer likes that the garden helps the food pantry and said “the garden is a good way to get fresh air and exercise,” as well.
The garden provides benefits beyond just the food it produces.
“For me, it is a place where I can connect with the community as a program of the library, the relationship with the community pantry, community market participants, and group work days. It is also a place to spend time with my daughter who enjoys working in the garden with me, or it can be a quiet place to spend alone working in the dirt or just enjoying the beauty of the garden,” said Cunningham.
“I just like playing in the dirt,” said Bridges. “I became interested in the garden, because I was looking for a way to de-stress and I really liked the mission of the community garden.”
The garden is open to Tewksbury residents and has evolved over the years. Only organic or all natural gardening methods are allowed, with no pesticides or non-organic fertilizers permitted. Additionally, the planting of perennials and invasives, such as mint, are discouraged. Beyond that, gardeners have tried corn, eggplant, all types of peppers, herbs, and flowers.
The garden is open to the elements and critters as there is no fencing. Some plants offer natural repellent and are less inviting to snacking creatures, but Boc said that deer, bunnies and a resident groundhog do avail themselves of the bounty from time to time. Despite the pandemic, the garden will grow.
Bridges sums up the experience this way, “I now have a wonderful hobby that gets me outside, giving back to the community, and, I get to do it with a great bunch of people.”
For more information visit http://www.tewksburypl.org/get-involved/pages/tewksbury-public-library-community-garden
