Tewksbury Community garden members took advantage of the nice weather on Sunday to prepare the planting beds. The members are practicing safe distancing while doing their work. Produce grown in the cooperative beds are sold at the Tewksbury Community Market. Produce and proceeds are donated to the Tewksbury Community Pantry, as well. Pictured is Larry Bridges, Keith Tashjian and Peggy Bridges. (Paige Impink photo)