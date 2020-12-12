TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen met virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 1 to review the town’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Plan.
The board first addressed a National Grid pole petition at Andover Street and River Road. The board took comments from residents.
Attorney David Plunkett, representing the Sullivan family trust in the matter of the abutting property, called in to express concerns that the pole would block the marquee sign in front of their commercial establishment.
“What we like to do is get the complaints of concerns logged and work with National Grid to have those discussions,” said chairman Jay Kelly.
Because there were no National Grid representatives on the call and participants sought more information on the petition, the board decided to postpone the hearing to their next meeting.
The board reviewed the town’s 2020 Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Plan and Hazard Mitigation Plan with a presentation by Town Planner Anna McGinty and consultant Adria Boynton.
Completed in five year intervals, the two plans allow the town to apply for FEMA grants and the state’s MVP Grant Program which provides support for cities and towns in Massachusetts to begin the process of planning for climate change resiliency and implementing priority projects.
McGinty explained that the joint MVP/HMP planning process is designed to be nature-based, community-led, and accessible, using climate change as a lens and focusing on environmental justice communities and vulnerable populations.
The MVP grant program awards $11.1 million to municipalities across the state. To gather public input, the town put together a video presentation and web survey.
Focusing on four main hazards (heavy precipitation and flooding, severe snow and ice storms, severe thunderstorms and wind, and extreme temperatures), residents were asked to identify vulnerabilities, strengths, and priority action items in three categories: infrastructure, societal, and environmental.
The results of the survey revealed that residents are most concerned about flooding and severe winter storms.
The plan, which spans from 2020 to 2025, outlines top action items, including developing a plan for stormwater flooding and culvert upsizing, elevating roads at strategic locations, and maintaining the basement pumping system in the police station and evaluating options for solar energy.
McGinty explained that the core team on the project will continue meeting quarterly over the next five years to check in on progress of action items and identify funding opportunities.
The community development department will be posting information about hazard mitigation and climate resilience planning on the town website at www.tewksbury-ma.ov/community-development/pages/hazard-mitigation-climate-resilience-planning.
The board thanked the team for their hard work.
“This plan is not to set the priorities, it is so that we can access funding and address the needs which are all of those things,” said member Anne Marie Stronach. “And then how it gets outlaid or implemented is done through another process. This is the foundation.”
Kelly called for greater communication and collaboration between different town departments to advance disaster planning and work together on projects. The board voted to adopt the plan.
The board accepted a $1,540 donation to the Mahoney Emergency Relief Fund. The fund, founded in 1975, helps support victims of domestic violence by providing hotel rooms, food, and clothing through the police department’s family services officer.
The donation is made in honor of the passing of Jane Sullivan, wife of former TPD Chief John Sullivan. The board expressed their sympathies and thanked the family.
The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15, 2020. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
