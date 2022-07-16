TEWKSBURY — Select Board member and clerk Mark Kratman reportedly received a continuance in his OUI case from Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan this past week.
For those who are unaware of what a continuance is, according to the legal definition by Cornell University, it is defined as:
“Continuance is what a court may grant to delay proceedings until a later date. Parties in a suit or the judge themselves may wish to have a continuance granted in order to prepare for proceedings… Continuances are similar to both postponements and stays of proceedings. Postponements also delay proceedings for different reasons, but postponements usually only delay until another date within the current term of the court, unlike continuances that may be extended to another term. Stays of proceedings delay trial until an unspecified date that depends on something occurring such as the verdict being reached in a related case.”
The continuance is set to last until mid-August, and is set for Aug. 15. Reasons as to why this continuance has been granted have not yet been disclosed.
Kratman has served on the Select Board since 2015 in various positions. He has also served as the President of the Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce, Tewksbury 9/11 Board of Directors, and many more.
Kratman recently ran for re-election to remain on the Select Board this past spring, in which he won and was appointed to the position of clerk. He had been endorsed by residents, former board members and groups such as the Tewksbury Firefighters Local 1647 organization via letters and social media.
As previously reported, Kratman narrowly won his recent race with 1,277 votes compared to his opponents’ 1,262 and 1,120 votes.
Kratman was arrested in November of 2019 for driving under the influence of alcohol. According to the police report from that date, Wilmington Police arrested Kratman for operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lane violation. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Salem Street and Middlesex Avenue in Wilmington.
A caller claimed that Kratman’s vehicle was swerving “and drove over a curb” while traveling from Wilmington to Tewksbury.
Police allege the vehicle crossed Rt. 62 heading up High Street and ran a stop sign at the Woburn Street School.
According to an individual working in the office of District Attorney Ryan, the current case in question “was in court and a further date was requested which is why it’s now on for Aug. 15.”
More information will be followed up and provided at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.