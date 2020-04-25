Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — Fol­lowing an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Tewks­bury State Hospital, a United States Army Re­serve medical team is being sent to help combat the virus. Currently, as of Monday, April 20, 81 patients and 90 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Tewksbury State Hos­pital specializes in providing medical and psychiatric care to patients with chronic physical and mental conditions. The hospital’s facilities are overseen by the De­partment of Public Health and the Depart­ment of Mental Health.

The team deployed at the hospital is one of 15 "U.S. Army Reserve Ur­ban Augmentation Medi­cal Team Task Forces" made up of roughly 85 medical personnel that will work with the hospital. The task force is comprised of healthcare workers with various specialties, including in­fectious disease, respiratory therapy and occupational health.

In response to the de­ployment of the task force, the Massachusetts Nurses Union, which represents many nurses at state-run hospitals such as in Tewksbury, welcomes the team’s help, saying that previously-existing staffing problems have come to light in the wake of the current pandemic.

"We view this as a positive for the staff and patients there," said Ro­land Goff, director of strategic campaigns for the MNA, in an article with WBUR. "But there have been staffing problems at Tewksbury for years but they've not been addressed, and un­fortunately this crisis has now put a bright light on those deficiencies.”

In order to work against the spread of the virus, all staff members that have tested positive are currently under self-isolation.

As of Wednesday, April 15, Tewksbury has had 168 cases of COVID-19 overall, with 146 of those cases currently active. There have been 22 recovered cases of the virus.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.