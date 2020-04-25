TEWKSBURY — Following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Tewksbury State Hospital, a United States Army Reserve medical team is being sent to help combat the virus. Currently, as of Monday, April 20, 81 patients and 90 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
Tewksbury State Hospital specializes in providing medical and psychiatric care to patients with chronic physical and mental conditions. The hospital’s facilities are overseen by the Department of Public Health and the Department of Mental Health.
The team deployed at the hospital is one of 15 "U.S. Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Team Task Forces" made up of roughly 85 medical personnel that will work with the hospital. The task force is comprised of healthcare workers with various specialties, including infectious disease, respiratory therapy and occupational health.
In response to the deployment of the task force, the Massachusetts Nurses Union, which represents many nurses at state-run hospitals such as in Tewksbury, welcomes the team’s help, saying that previously-existing staffing problems have come to light in the wake of the current pandemic.
"We view this as a positive for the staff and patients there," said Roland Goff, director of strategic campaigns for the MNA, in an article with WBUR. "But there have been staffing problems at Tewksbury for years but they've not been addressed, and unfortunately this crisis has now put a bright light on those deficiencies.”
In order to work against the spread of the virus, all staff members that have tested positive are currently under self-isolation.
As of Wednesday, April 15, Tewksbury has had 168 cases of COVID-19 overall, with 146 of those cases currently active. There have been 22 recovered cases of the virus.
