Springtime brings warmer temperatures and longer days, and is also the unofficial start of hunting season. I refer not to wildlife hunting season, but to the treasure hunting season.
For those who enjoy the hunt of bargains, treasured collectables, and all that is vintage, a visit to the Cambridge Antique Market should be on your radar for a fun spring day of hunting.
Located at 201 Monsignor O’Brien Highway in Cambridge, The Cambridge Antique Market has over 150 dealers spanning the five-story brick building that houses more treasures than any antique hunter could imagine.
The basement of the building is dedicated solely to furniture, with a large selection of different types of antique and used furnishing to fit any taste or budget.
However, the true lure of the Cambridge Antique Market is the other four floors that are a collectors dream. Whatever your collecting passion may be, you are sure to find something you don’t have, and can’t live without.
Many of the traditional antique collection items such as books, works of art, fine china and glassware can be found here, as well as more specific types of collectable items.
There is a large selection of both vintage and newer toys, including Barbie, GI Joe, Super Hero action figures and Pop figures.
Diecast model collectors will be impressed with the amount of Hot Wheels, Matchbox, and larger scaled diecast vehicles.
If music and rock and roll memorabilia is your passion, there is a large section of the market dedicated to vinyl and CD recordings, and sporadic record displays throughout the entire market.
Here you can spend hours looking through hundreds of vintage vinyl record albums as well as more contemporary CDs to find that certain something that has been missing from your music collection.
Some dealers are selling parts of their own personal collections, making the inventory rich with highly sought after pins, dolls and posters of some of rock and rolls biggest icons like KISS, ABBA, The Beatles, and Fleetwood Mac.
For the collector that is politically charged, you will find everything from JFK campaign buttons to Joe and Kamala action figures.
Local historical buffs will be pleased with the large array of local items, such as a City of Revere Spirit Flag or photos of the 1970s Boston Busing Riots.
New England sports fans will also be pleased with the selection of collectable Red Sox and Patriots memorabilia.
You could spend hours looking through the vast amount of vintage local postcards and photographs, with images that will take you back to days of your youth, or days of long ago.
If fashion is your passion, you won’t be disappointed with the large selection of vintage clothing that is under one roof. Racks and racks of fashions from “groovy” to “timeless” can be found to add that special piece to your wardrobe that you have been longing to wear.
Besides the inevitable “high” you will get from treasure hunting for your favorite collectables, your heart may just skip a beat when you realize that there are discounts galore at the Cambridge Antique Market.
Most items have reasonable price tags to begin with, but there are many sections and display cases throughout the market that offer additional discounts up to 50 percent of the original price.
The Cambridge Antique Market is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Market is conveniently located about a half-mile from the Museum of Science with ample street parking as well as several public parking lots in the area.
Now that the nicer weather is upon us, time to dust off your walking shoes and sharpen your bargain hunting skills. Pace yourself on your first time out at The Cambridge Antique Market, so you will have ample time to browse. After two and a half hours into your visit there, you will most likely be planning your next trip back.
