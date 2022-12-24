Whatever holiday you are celebrating this season, gift giving, large or small, may be a part of the tradition. Gift giving is a way to show a token of gratitude toward someone, recognize a host or hostess for having a gathering, or thank someone for a job well done.
As the hours tick down and the weekend approaches, finding yourself up against the wall to get the perfect gift need not be stressful. Avoid the chaos of the malls and look no further than Main Street for your gift giving ideas.
If your gift sense includes a bottle of wine or selection of beer, consider one of the many liquor stores or new brewing companies for a bottle of bubbly. There are often non-alcoholic options, as well, which can be appreciated for a sparkling beverage at a holiday meal.
Local liquor stores cater to all your beer and wine needs. You may also want to check out one of our local craft breweries or a meadery — the ancient drink is having a resurgence in the region.
Consider accompanying your libations with an easily constructed cheese and cracker board and create the perfect invitation to relax.
Town-themed items are a fun way to welcome someone new to the community, add a local touch to a family room, or decorate a dorm. Tewksbury’s Open Space Craft Studio, The Village Studio in North Andover, and a variety of other shops across the area, including Hallmark stores and Walgreens, can help you show off your town spirit.
For the pet on your gift list, consider Pets Plus, Timberdoodles, and the Barkery. Locally owned and operated stores, these shops have craft made items for the pet or pet owner. If you’re visiting friends or family with a pooch over the holiday season, you’ll certainly win a furry friend over with some pet-safe treats.
One of the best gifts you can give is a night off cooking. Why not support a local business and pick up a gift certificate to a local restaurant? The Merrimack Valley has dozens of local, regional, and national options to choose from covering all types of cuisine from pizza and sandwiches to barbecue, Chinese, Thai, Mexican, Italian, and American.
A grocery gift card to any of our local supermarkets is always a winner, and a great way to show gratitude. If your loved ones live far away or are homebound, order them an easy-to-make heat-and-eat entree — all the comforts of a home cooked meal without the work.
Maybe you’d prefer to give the gift of an experience. There are so many activities to choose from in our area — bowling, escape rooms, arcade adventures, mini-golf —the list goes on and on. Grabbing a gift certificate is a perfect family gift that gives everyone the gift of lasting memories.
Pampering and spa treatments are always a hit — especially for teachers and childcare workers. Treat someone to a relaxing day out at a local beauty or massage spa. Loved ones both young and old will also enjoy gift cards for tanning sessions, hair cuts, or manicures.
Coffee is always a welcome gift and is a popular idea for an office grab gift or caffeine lover on your list. Newly opened Starbucks, Perfectos Café, Aroma Joes, Donna’s Donuts, and Dunkin’ Donuts are all options that are popular. Create a gift basket with cups, ground coffee, and a gift card from the shops.
Looking for something for the bookworm on your list? The Tewksbury Public Library has appealing branded swag, including bags and cups. Why not stop by Friends of the Library carts at the front and pick up a selection of reading material and support library programming at the same time?
Or visit the Senior Center’s boutique consignment shop for some unique gifts and stocking stuffers.
There are always options at retail stores in town to get some really thoughtful necessities.
Consider the auto parts stores for snow scrapers or items to outfit a new driver. What about a toolkit at the hardware store for the new homeowner or first-time renter? And don’t forget the seasonal local crafter’s gift market near Papa Gino’s and Ocean State in Tewksbury, open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Keeping your gift giving dollars close to home helps local merchants thrive. Limiting your travel saves time and the environment. Shop local and support local businesses this holiday season.
