TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Nov. 30, 2021 for the annual tax rate hearing. Chief Assessor Joanne Foley and Town Accountant Al Rego gave a presentation to the board to explain the property tax levy for FY2022 and select the Minimum Residential Factor.
The purpose of the hearing is to allocate the local property tax levy among five property classes for fiscal year 2022, as well as select a minimum residential factor, address residential and small commercial exemptions, and address a discount of up to 25 percent for open space property.
She further explained that a residential exemption would shift the tax burden from lower valued properties to higher valued properties and to those owned by nonresidents, and noted that the board has historically voted against this; furthermore, a small commercial exemption would lower the taxes on parcels occupied by small businesses and would shift those taxes to other commercial and industrial taxpayers, and again, the board has historically voted against this.
A discount up to 25 percent for property classified as open space would shift the tax burden to the residential class; currently there is no land with a tax classification for open space in Tewksbury, and the board has historically not granted this discount.
Property in town is divided into five classes: residential, open space, commercial, industrial, and personal property.
Foley explained that her office processed 884 deeds last year, and determined the valuation of properties to set the tax rate by analyzing market sales data and making market adjustments to the properties. The state Department of Revenue then reviews sales data, values and counts, and property adjustments. During calendar year 2020, there were 266 single family home sales in town, 133 condominium sales in town, and 16 commercial/industrial sales.
From fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2021, the percent value of the average single-family home increased by five percent for a tax change of 3.3 percent; the average condominium value increased by 1.1 percent for a tax change of -0.5 percent; and the average commercial value increased by 0.8 percent for a tax change of -0.6 percent.
Foley also discussed the FY22 levy limit. The levy starts with the FY21 levy and adds 2.5 percent under 1980’s Proposition 2 1/2, FY22 new growth, and a debt exclusion, adding up to a total of $100,826,681 for the FY22 levy. The calculated single tax rate with no shift comes to $17.14 for both residential and commercial [author’s note: The calculated single tax rate with no shift for FY21 was $17.69].
Town Manager Richard Montuori recommended a 1.59 (0.8870 Minimum Residential Factor) shift between residential and commercial properties. The 1.59 shift in 2022 would lead to 25.56 percent of the tax burden coming from commercial taxes, whereas no shift would lead to 16.08 percent of the taxes being paid by commercial properties. Accounting for increases in home values, the average single-family home would pay $282 more, the average residential condo would pay $121 more, the average commercial property would decrease by $75, and the average industrial property would increase by $1,011.
Foley said that while she usually combines the commercial and industrial categories, the pandemic caused commercial values to drop and industrial values to rise. Foley stressed that the numbers are based on averages, and every property’s taxes will increase or decrease according to assessed value.
Foley explained that when deciding on a shift recommendation, she and Montuori took into consideration not just this year but next year as well.
“It is predicted that the trend of the residential value increases will heavily outweigh that of commercial properties,” she said, adding that in comparison to other local towns’ average single family home tax rate, Tewksbury is “still in the middle of the pack.”
Resident Bruce Shick asked the board members and town staff to look at options to incentivize the preservation of open space through a tax exemption. Resident Bob O’Brien asked why the town budget and tax rate are set at different times throughout the year.
“How can we approve as a town what the budget is for next year when we don’t have a base yet for the tax structure?”
Montuori explained that the state requires towns to have a budget approved by July 1 — most towns do this at Town Meeting in April or May. However, the tax rate cannot be set until town values are updated and approved by the state Department of Revenue, a process that isn’t completed until September or later.
Montuori said that when he and town department heads present a budget to the community, they include the best possible estimate of tax impacts.
O’Brien asked how the town could shift tax burden off residents and small businesses, and onto larger commercial entities and “non-residential apartment buildings,” adding that he felt that costs from apartment complexes are being passed onto “the local resident” and should get a different rate.
Montuori said that the decision made by the board is to shift the tax burden between residents and commercial, but that the burden can’t be different between small businesses and large businesses — “it’s all commercial or no commercial.”
He added that the state also doesn’t allow for apartments to be categorized as commercial, only residential. O’Brien asked about why the town was not utilizing a small commercial exemption, which the Select Board has usually voted against.
Foley explained that to qualify for the exemption, a business must employ an annual average of no more than 10 people, have an assessed valuation of under $1 million, and own the property to receive the benefit. She added that many small businesses lease, and property values along Route 38 tend to be high.
Montuori said that “when you give an exemption in one area, it does shift the cost” to other groups.
“It’s a balancing act,” added chair Jay Kelly.
Member James Mackey said that he felt the shift made sense because it didn’t put too much of a burden on any one group. Member Todd Johnson reminded residents that the tax levy includes debt exclusion for projects including a new elementary school and new fire station.
“That’s about quality of life” he said, citing choices made at the ballot box and at Town Meeting by residents. “We have all supported those things... you can’t support those and then come here tonight and look at this picture and regret this purchase... our community, in my opinion, is better for those choices... we can’t pick and choose when to think [the impact] is good and when it’s bad... we tend to be selective in our memory.”
Member Jayne Wellman said that the board should look at options at the state level to help offset costs for financially fragile seniors on fixed incomes. Foley said that there are several options for state exemptions for at-risk groups and invited seniors and disabled veterans to call her office at (978) 640-4330.
The board voted 4-1 for a 0.8870 MRF, with Jay Kelly dissenting. The board declined to adopt a residential exception (which shifts the tax burden from lower value properties to higher value or nonresident properties) or a small commercial exemption (which shifts the tax burden away from parcels occupied by small businesses to other commercial and industrial parcels). The board declined to allow a discount of up to 25 percent for property classified as open space, as there is no qualifying open space in town.
