TEWKSBURY — On Saturday, July 9, 2022 several North Tewksbury residents spotted a black bear roaming through backyards of the Deering Drive and Fiske Street area.
According to posts on social media, witnesses kept their distance while the black bear went about his own business without incident.
Lowell Police also received several reports on Sunday, July 10 regarding sightings of a black bear in the area of Wentworth Avenue in the Belvedere section of Lowell.
Although it is not commonplace to see a black bear in the backyards of Tewksbury and Lowell neighborhoods, black bears are known to take advantage of the easily accessible food sources a residential neighborhood has to offer such as bird feeders, trash cans, and barbeque grills.
As a result of the recent bear sightings, the Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control are asking residents in the area to temporarily remove bird feeders, secure trash receptacles and chicken coops until the bear moves on to another area.
Animal Control authorities also issued a warning to residents if they are to see a black bear they are advised to not approach the bear and to stay inside until the bear has left the area.
Currently, there are an estimated 4,500 bears residing in Massachusetts.
According to MassBears, a research project being conducted by a collaboration of UMass Amherst, Amherst College, USGA, and the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, black bears are more common in the western part of the state. However, as the bear population continues to grow, it also continues to expand towards the eastern part of the state.
MassBears is conducting this study to learn more about the population and distribution of bears in the state of Massachusetts.
In order to get an accurate account of the bear distribution in the state, MassBear encourages any bear sightings to be reported to their website at www.massbears.wordpress.amherst.edu.
