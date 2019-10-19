Town Crier

WILMINGTON — Wil­mington’s iPods for Woun­ded Veterans is hosting an event celebrating Massa­chusetts veterans while honoring the memory of late State Rep. Jim Miceli on Nov. 1. The “Salute to Veterans” ceremony will welcome service members into the State House’s Memorial Hall from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

iPods for Wounded Veter­ans co-founder and president Paul Cardello is collaborating with the City of Boston, the State of Mas­sachusetts, and the Veter­ans Affairs Boston Health­care System to bring to­gether veterans and honorees. After success with a similar event under late State Representative Jim Miceli, Cardello called up Representative David Rob­ertson on behalf of the State of Massachusetts, David Hencke from the Veterans Administration, and Robert Santiago on behalf of the City of Bos­ton. Robertson shared with the Town Crier that he was happy to seize this opportunity.

While Cardello has been working from a big picture scale, he asked Rob­ert­son to take care of State House logistics.

“We’re providing the com­plete venue and parking so that all the veterans have to do is show up,” Rep. David Robert­son explain­ed. “I’m helping to organize and extend invitations to legislators, and to make sure we have the room, chairs, tables, microphones, and other setup details.”

He wants to recognize vet­erans by showing gratitude for their service on behalf of the State House.

Another aim of the Nov. 1 “Salute to Veterans” is to honor former state representative Jim Miceli, who previously worked on be­half of veterans at the State House.

“Miceli really understood what these men and women were giving up,” Robertson continued.

Cardello thought taking care of veterans in his hon­or would be a great way of keeping Miceli’s legacy alive, remembering how he always had veterans in mind while representing the 19th district at the State House.

To make sure as many veterans get to Memorial Hall as possible, the Vet­erans Administration Bos­ton Healthcare System will be bussing veterans with state police escort. VA Bos­ton healthcare lo­cations for veterans in­clude West Rox­bury, Ja­mai­ca Plain, Ply­mouth, Lowell, and Brock­ton. Car­dello said that he’s expec­ting be­tween 70 and 150 vet­erans total.

He also invited students from Wilmington, Tewks­bury, Saint Sebastian’s, Malden Catholic, and Mat­ignon high schools, all of which are attending. Spe­cial guests will include rep­resentatives from the mayor’s and other state official’s offices, the Mas­sachusetts Army and Air National Guard, and various police honor guards.

iPods for Wounded Vet­er­ans are bringing tab­lets, mp3 players, Blue­tooth speakers, water bottles, flag pins, laptops, knit­ted blankets and hats, and military baseball hats to give out to the veterans in attendance. While guests of the State House enjoy food and re­freshment, they’ll listen to presentations by Hans­comb Air Force Base Ad­jutant Gen­eral Maj. Gen. L. Scott Rice, VA Boston Outreach Coordinator Da­vid Henc­ke, Massachusetts Secre­ta­ry of Veterans Af­fairs Francisco Urena, and Chair­woman Linda Dean Campbell.

State Rep. Robertson and John Parker and Cardello of IFWV are also going to present.

The City of Boston, the state of Massachusetts, the VA Boston healthcare system, and iPods for Woun­ded Veterans of Wil­mington invite honorably dischar­ged veterans on Nov. 1 at 1:30 p.m at the State House’s Memorial Hall.

