WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s iPods for Wounded Veterans is hosting an event celebrating Massachusetts veterans while honoring the memory of late State Rep. Jim Miceli on Nov. 1. The “Salute to Veterans” ceremony will welcome service members into the State House’s Memorial Hall from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
iPods for Wounded Veterans co-founder and president Paul Cardello is collaborating with the City of Boston, the State of Massachusetts, and the Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System to bring together veterans and honorees. After success with a similar event under late State Representative Jim Miceli, Cardello called up Representative David Robertson on behalf of the State of Massachusetts, David Hencke from the Veterans Administration, and Robert Santiago on behalf of the City of Boston. Robertson shared with the Town Crier that he was happy to seize this opportunity.
While Cardello has been working from a big picture scale, he asked Robertson to take care of State House logistics.
“We’re providing the complete venue and parking so that all the veterans have to do is show up,” Rep. David Robertson explained. “I’m helping to organize and extend invitations to legislators, and to make sure we have the room, chairs, tables, microphones, and other setup details.”
He wants to recognize veterans by showing gratitude for their service on behalf of the State House.
Another aim of the Nov. 1 “Salute to Veterans” is to honor former state representative Jim Miceli, who previously worked on behalf of veterans at the State House.
“Miceli really understood what these men and women were giving up,” Robertson continued.
Cardello thought taking care of veterans in his honor would be a great way of keeping Miceli’s legacy alive, remembering how he always had veterans in mind while representing the 19th district at the State House.
To make sure as many veterans get to Memorial Hall as possible, the Veterans Administration Boston Healthcare System will be bussing veterans with state police escort. VA Boston healthcare locations for veterans include West Roxbury, Jamaica Plain, Plymouth, Lowell, and Brockton. Cardello said that he’s expecting between 70 and 150 veterans total.
He also invited students from Wilmington, Tewksbury, Saint Sebastian’s, Malden Catholic, and Matignon high schools, all of which are attending. Special guests will include representatives from the mayor’s and other state official’s offices, the Massachusetts Army and Air National Guard, and various police honor guards.
iPods for Wounded Veterans are bringing tablets, mp3 players, Bluetooth speakers, water bottles, flag pins, laptops, knitted blankets and hats, and military baseball hats to give out to the veterans in attendance. While guests of the State House enjoy food and refreshment, they’ll listen to presentations by Hanscomb Air Force Base Adjutant General Maj. Gen. L. Scott Rice, VA Boston Outreach Coordinator David Hencke, Massachusetts Secretary of Veterans Affairs Francisco Urena, and Chairwoman Linda Dean Campbell.
State Rep. Robertson and John Parker and Cardello of IFWV are also going to present.
The City of Boston, the state of Massachusetts, the VA Boston healthcare system, and iPods for Wounded Veterans of Wilmington invite honorably discharged veterans on Nov. 1 at 1:30 p.m at the State House’s Memorial Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.