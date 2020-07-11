TEWKSBURY — At the weekly Tewksbury Community Market, attendees have the option to order products from a variety of different vendors. One of the vendors at the market over the past few weeks has been Polish Prince Pierogi, based out of Wilmington.
Polish Prince Pierogi serves gourmet pierogi, made from handcrafted dough. The dough recipe originated in Krakow, Poland over 100 years old, from owner Doug Drozdowski’s grandmother. They sell pierogies cooked to order at events, as well as packaged frozen.
In addition to more traditional fillings, such as potato and cheese, and traditional meat, Polish Prince Pierogi also offers a variety of modern flavors, such as buffalo chicken, truffle parmesan potato, and crab cake. Their menu also features options for dessert fillings, such as s’mores, salted caramel apple pie, and blueberry.
At this week’s community market, Polish Prince sold four different kinds of pierogies: potato and cheese, buffalo chicken, sausage, and pulled pork. Shoppers had the option to purchase a dozen for $15. Each week, pierogi flavor options are subject to change.
The Tewksbury Community Market will operate through the drive-thru model at the Tewksbury Public Library every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. until Sept. 22, with hopes to utilize the more traditional market set up later this summer.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
To learn more about Polish Prince Pierogi or to place an online order, visit their website: https://www.polishprince.com or their Facebook: Polish Prince Pierogi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.