TEWKSBURY — At the weekly Tewksbury Com­mu­­nity Market, attendees have the option to order products from a variety of different vendors. One of the vendors at the market over the past few weeks has been Polish Prince Pierogi, based out of Wil­mington.

Polish Prince Pierogi serves gourmet pierogi, made from handcrafted dough. The dough recipe originated in Krakow, Po­land over 100 years old, from owner Doug Droz­dow­ski’s grandmother. They sell pierogies cook­ed to order at events, as well as packaged frozen.

In addition to more traditional fillings, such as po­tato and cheese, and traditional meat, Polish Prince Pierogi also offers a variety of modern flavors, such as buffalo chicken, truffle parmesan potato, and crab cake. Their menu also features options for des­sert fillings, such as s’mores, salted caramel apple pie, and blueberry.

At this week’s community market, Polish Prince sold four different kinds of pierogies: potato and cheese, buffalo chicken, sausage, and pulled pork. Shoppers had the option to purchase a dozen for $15. Each week, pierogi flavor options are subject to change.

The Tewksbury Commu­­nity Market will operate through the drive-thru mod­el at the Tewksbury Public Library every Tues­­day from 4 to 7 p.m. until Sept. 22, with hopes to utilize the more traditional market set up later this summer.

With any questions re­garding the Community Market, contact Commu­nity Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.

For general Market up­dates, visit the Tewks­bury Community Market Face­book page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.

To learn more about Po­lish Prince Pierogi or to place an online order, visit their website: https://www.polishprince.com or their Facebook: Polish Prince Pierogi.

