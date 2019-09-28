Despite all the trouble the T is having with on-time service and customer satisfaction right now, traveling by mass transit, and specifically by trolley, has been a popular means of travel for over a century.
We visited the National Streetcar Museum on Shattuck Street in Lowell recently and it is a treasure of a spot. Located along a canal and trolley tracks near the Lowell National Historical Park, the museum is only open on the weekends, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Staffed by volunteers, the two-floor museum is a step back in time, not only for those from Lowell, but for all who may ever have ridden a street car in Boston or other cities in America. The museum is a satellite location of the Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport, Maine.
The museum is well lit, full of information and exhibits, and is a great place for kids; they have a birthday party room for rent on Sundays that is ideal for young train and trolley enthusiasts, complete with games and lots of train-themed items.
The museum traces the history of streetcars in America. The industrial age and first world war brought the need for more and more workers to come to the city. From 1880-1920, street railway lines extended to over 30 routes in and out of Lowell, and by the early 1900s, extended into Chelmsford, and across the river to Dracut, Tyngsborough, Haverhill and beyond.
Early photographs show trolleys up and down Merrimack Street, and some depict people on horseback or in buggies alongside the streetcars and automobiles, a real contrast in the “city” showing the transitions that happened very quickly during the industrialization of Lowell.
Lowell was considered a “walking city” with mill workers concentrated in living spaces in the downtown. However, landowners and businessmen increasingly realized that a rising middle class would purchase homes away from the city center, and rail lines were extended to service neighborhoods such as Belvidere.
Streetcars were considered a democratic vehicle. Citizens of all stripes used the streetcars to get to work, shopping, and to access recreation. In fact, according to the museum, streetcar companies built amusement parks outside of cities in order to encourage ridership on the weekends. Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire was built by a trolley company, for example. The same is true for Lakeview Park in Lowell along Lake Mascuppic, where folks could ride for a nickel, with trolley lines running all the way to Nashua, New Hampshire. The last streetcar run in Lowell, according to the museum, was in 1935.
Paul Castiglione, volunteer and trolley aficionado at the museum, guided us through the impressive interpretive exhibits. He explained that the streetcars were repurposed often, with many having engines put inside to become effectively early buses in the cities. Castiglione has a vast knowledge of streetcar history, and discussed the provenance of the various cars enthusiastically.
At the sister Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport, Maine, visitors can climb aboard multiple trolleys and take a ride. That said, the Lowell museum offers trolley rides on a real New Orleans streetcar up and down the track, right in front of the museum along the Merrimack Canal, operated in conjunction with the National Park Service.
If you are looking for a nice accompaniment to a stroll in downtown Lowell, pop in to the National Streetcar Museum and say hello to Paul. Take a ride back in time and appreciate the expansion and opportunity that the trolleys provided to the Merrimack Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.