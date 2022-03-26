TEWKSBURY — After narrowly losing his seat on the Board of Selectmen last year, Mark Kratman is seeking election to one of the board’s two open seats this year.
A graduate of the Boston Public School System, Kratman moved to Tewksbury from Boston over 20 years ago. He has furthered his education through the completion of numerous engineering studies, AutoCAD, MUTCD, National Highway Institute training in FHWA Highway Program Financing and other associated engineering and business best practice studies.
In making his decision to attempt a return to the Select Board, Kratman cited resident support, in combination with his desire to serve the local community, as driving factors.
“The number one reason for running to serve on our Select Board is that I like helping people,” he said. “When residents or business owners have problems or concerns, they know that I am always available to take their call and help to find a solution. Tewksbury needs responsive leaders that are willing to listen to all residents' points of view.”
During his previous terms on the Select Board, Kratman noted his work towards resurfacing Main Street/Route 38, as well as working alongside Lowell General to bring hospital services, such as those provided by Circle Health, to the community as major accomplishments.
In regards to issues he hopes to tackle if reelected, completing the resurfacing project of Route 38 to add additional turning lanes and sidewalks, working with a non-profit organization to create additional Senior Housing, and reducing overall town spending top the list.
Most notably, Kratman cited resident taxes, as well as water and sewer rates as the most pressing issue facing Tewksbury currently.
“We need to take a real look at spending or we will lose the people who helped build this town. Our children certainly can’t afford to buy a home in town, but now we are taxing residents who have lived here all their lives out,” he said. “You cannot talk to anyone in town without hearing how upset they are at the current conditions. I hear you and promise to work to help.”
Reflecting on his potential return to the Select Board, Kratman emphasized his history of service, as well as desire to continue serving his community. Currently, he serves on the Tewksbury Council on Aging Board of Directors, as President of the Tewksbury/Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, Vice President of the Tewksbury Patriotic Committee that runs and organizes the Memorial Day Parade & 4th of July Ceremony, the Tewksbury 9/11 Board of Directors, Executive Vice of SEIU National Association of Government Employees, a member of the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks, The Knights of Columbus, and The Lions Club, as well as serving on a non-profit community development Board of Directors in the City of Boston that helps seniors stay in the neighborhoods in which they lived and raised their families.
Additionally, he has also served as Chair of the Tewksbury Economic Development Committee, on The Lowell Regional Transit Authority (LRTA) Board of Directors, Tewksbury Zoning Bylaw Committee, and the Tewksbury Beautification Committee.
“I have dedicated much of my free time trying to make a difference in the town that I love. Please help me continue, as our town needs people who really care about what’s best for our community,” he said. “We can make a difference. I respectfully ask for your vote on Saturday, April 2.”
To learn more about Kratman’s Select Board campaign, voters can contact him directly via email (Markkratman@gmail.com), phone (978-726-2912), or on Facebook (Mark Kratman).
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information regarding how to register to vote, polling locations, etc., visit https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk or contact the Town Clerk’s Office via phone at 978-640-4355.
