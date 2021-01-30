TEWKSBURY — In January, the Tewksbury Town Clerk’s office started mailing the town census to residents. Not to be confused with the federal census which happens every 10 years, the town census is mailed every January to residents and must be completed in order to stay on the voter list. The white business envelopes are mailed to home owners, and have some surprising hidden benefits.
The town census is mandated by Massachusetts general law. It is a one-page document which must be returned to the Town Clerk’s office either by mail, or dropped in the handy drop box at 1009 Main St., Town Hall or at the Town Hall Annex. The town census confirms residency information and helps the town to provide the Commonwealth with an accurate voter list.
The US Census, on the other hand, also known as the Population and Housing Census, the Decennial U.S. Census, is designed to count every resident in the United States. It is mandated by Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution and takes place every 10 years. The data collected by the decennial census determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and is also used to distribute hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities. The town clerk’s office does not conduct the federal census.
During the November presidential election, several residents found that they were not listed on the voting list when checking in to cast their vote. Residents who were listed as “inactive” and were previously registered voters, may not have filled out their town census form. A quick stop at the clerk’s office with identification showing proof of residency rectified the situation for almost all voters.
To prevent voting delays in the future, residents should fill out the form when it arrives. Residents who fail to return the census are sent a postcard in June notifying them that their voter status has been changed to “inactive.” Returning the postage-paid card will activate the resident again. The town clerk’s office works with residents to troubleshoot any information needed quickly.
Residents may check their party enrollment on the census form, which is designated by a letter. If there is not a letter to the left of your name, you are not registered to vote in Tewksbury. If there is a "U" next to your name, it means that you are registered but not affiliated with a particular party. "U" stands for "Unenrolled," formerly known as "Independent."
Any party affiliation changes, however, must be handled at the town clerk’s office directly and cannot be accepted if noted on the census form. Residents instead must fill out a change of party card.
In addition to maintaining the voting list, the town census also helps Tewksbury by assuring that the town receives its fair share of state and federal funds and grants. The town census is used to calculate veteran benefits, housing for the elderly and other related veteran and elderly benefits.
The Tewksbury school department uses town census data to provide projections for future enrollments. Town Clerk Denise Graffeo shared that the town census also allows college students to apply for lower tuition at all Massachusetts state colleges and provides proof of residence.
And, as a courtesy for dog owners, the dog license renewal application is attached to the bottom of the form. Pursuant to Massachusetts General Law, all dogs six months or older are required to be licensed annually, according to the town clerk’s office.
If you did not receive your town census or wish to check if you filled it out, contact the Tewksbury Town Clerk’s office at 978-640-4355.
https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk/pages/census-information
