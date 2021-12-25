TEWKSBURY — On Dec. 8, 2021, students, families and administrators gathered in the Tewksbury Memorial High School auditorium to recognize students for their outstanding achievements on the annual Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System test.
Superintendent Chris Malone noted that the event was being held for the first time in-person in two years, and thanked School Committee members, administrators, and school principals for joining together in support of students.
“There's been an extra element of difficulty around this pandemic,” Malone said. “This [test] has been done in a nontraditional fashion and I can’t thank these students enough for putting in the dedication it takes to be successful in these elements.”
Malone first recognized students who had received the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. Recipients of the scholarship are high school seniors who scored in the Advanced category on one of three high school state assessment tests in English Language Arts, Mathematics, or STE (Biology, Chemistry, Introductory Physics or Technology/Engineering), scored in the Proficient or Advanced category on the remaining two high school state assessment tests, and had a combined MCAS score on these assessments that ranks in the top 25 percent in their school district. Recipients of the scholarship are eligible for an award of merit-based credit toward tuition at state universities and community colleges for eight semesters.
The scholarship recipients were Milo Bobotas, Aaron Connelly, Jason Cooke, Alek Cranston, Courtney Curtin, Nicollette Evangelista, Madison Forgione, Lily Gigante, Paige Harrington, Hannah Kocsmiersky, Kassidy Macdonald, Maisan Nguyen, Ava Piccolo, Obadah Shikh Khamis, Jack Stadtman, Cuong Tran, Jacqueline Vitiello, Lila Won, and Abigail Yaing.
Malone also recognized students who achieved a perfect score on one or both of the math and English Language Arts tests.
“The concept of obtaining a perfect score on the toughest statewide academic test in the country is a significant accomplishment,” he said. “Through difficult times [students] still applied themselves, dedicated themselves, and performed during a very strenuous test. We’re certainly very proud of their accomplishments.”
Students Anirudhh Harlalka, Olivia Ward, John Baker, Alek Cranston, Hannah Kwartler, Darya Mehrabani, and Maisan Nguyen all achieved a perfect score.
In addition, Malone recognized the students whose scores qualified as “exceeded expectations” in two subject areas: Callie Finnegan, Cecilia Ho, Kiley Kennedy, Gavriella Lightfield, Maximus Mattuchio, Pouriya Mehrabani, and David Penney.
Malone closed the ceremony with praise for the recognized students: “We’re so proud of these students and we’re so happy we can have this in-person,” he said. “It’s truly a reflection of this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.