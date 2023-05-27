TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on May 10, 2023 at TMHS.
The committee recognized TMHS senior Brooke Bunyan for placing second in the state in the Voice of Democracy competition, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The annual national competition, established in 1947, encourages high school and middle school students to write essays discussing patriotism and democracy with more than $1 million in scholarships available.
Bunyan placed in the competition six times, and won a $4,000 scholarship this year, including $150 from VFW Post 8164.
The committee also recognized the TMHS chapter of She’s the First for donating $2,000 to support women’s education in Gambia, the International Club for participating in town wide spring clean-up day, and the TMHS Esports team for winning the state Rocket League Championship.
The committee approved the 2023-2024 PK-4 Elementary Student Handbook, and authorized Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan to make changes to the handbook provided the committee is notified.
Theriault-Regan shared in her superintendent and staff report that TMHS recently held a college fair for juniors, drawing participation from more than 70 colleges and universities as well as branches of the military. Juniors had one hour to speak with representatives to learn more about programs of study and opportunities, and the district plans to provide students with bags next year to assist with collecting information and swag.
Theriault-Regan also shared that TMHS was successfully fully accredited by the New England Association of Schools & Colleges, and will face its next accreditation review in 2025.
Theriault-Regan and Assistant Superintendent Lori McDermott shared that they are conducting listening sessions with students on a wide variety of issues, including belonging and engagement, to help propel district strategic planning. Theriault-Regan shared that students and families enjoyed the 39th annual District Art Show and TMHS Spring Band and Chorus Concert.
The Wynn Middle School Drama Club, led by Jon DiPrima, recently hosted the 2023 Massachusetts Middle School Drama Festival. 37 Wynn cast and crew members performed Stacie Lents’ “Fire Exit,” taking home the gold medal for best overall production; Kevin Daigle, Blake Adams, CJ Zwirek, Grace Kennedy, and Jake Gigante were awarded All Star Company awards.
The TMHS Theater Company also received 19 TAMY Award nominations for their productions of “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Grand Night for Singing.” The TAMY Awards are presented annually by Theatre at the Mount/Mount Wachusett Community College and celebrate excellence in high school musical theater.
McDermott shared that the district is launching a new absence management system called Frontline to allow staff to easily report absences and request substitutes. McDermott also thanked the district’s parent advisory councils for their work in celebration staff during teacher appreciation week.
Business Manager Dave Libby shared that the FY22 end of year financial audit report came back with no findings. Libby noted that AlphaBEST, which provides extended day programming, was set for contract expiration in June; the district received two responses to an RFP for before- and after-school care services, and after analysis, Libby’s team agreed to renew AlphaBEST’s contract.
The district will now receive 13 percent of AlphaBEST’s tuition, up from 10 percent. Previously, the contract was held through the town, but will now be held directly with the district.
The committee reviewed a request from the TMHS travel committee to change a proposed trip for February break in 2024 to California to instead replicate a successful trip to Bryce Canyon, Zion, and Grand Canyon National Parks. The travel committee cited low enrollment in the California trip as the justification for the trip.
The committee approved its 2024 calendar and appointed Theriault-Regan to the 2023-2024 Valley Collaborative Board. Chair Bridget Garabedian highlighted Food Services Heroes Day and shared that she and member Kayla Biagioni-Smith recently visited Beacon Hill for the Massachusetts Association of School Committees’ annual advocacy day.
Member Nick Parsons invited residents to participate in the town’s June 2 Pride gazebo lighting event.
The next meeting is set for May 31, 2023. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV, and view meeting information at www.tewksbury.k12.ma.us.
