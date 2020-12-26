TEWKSBURY — At the Dec. 17, 2020 of the Tewksbury Board of Health, the board discussed matters before it including delinquent food establishment permit renewals and hearings regarding citations issued for COVID-19 violations of the governor’s mask and travel orders.
Despite the snowstorm, the meeting held via Webex was able to stay on schedule. The board performed a meet and greet with a new body art practitioner from Route 38 Tattoo, a common practice of the board.
Sean Maribito explained his training, including blood-borne pathogens, skin conditions, and American Heart Association CPR certification. Member Tony Boschetti confirmed with Maribito that tattooing would only be below the neck, and praised the owner of Route 38 Tattoo as working to the highest standards in safety.
The board discussed that Cracker Barrel, Dollar Tree, Knights of Columbus, Saffron and French’s Catering were all listed on the agenda as being late in providing their paperwork for food permits by the Dec. 1 deadline.
Health Director Susan Sawyer explained a modification in the permit date requirement of Dec. 1. The fine, after Dec. 1, is double the food permit fee. Renewals and reminders are sent in October, followed by a reminder, then follow up phone calls and emails providing the opportunity to comply.
Sawyer said Raytheon had paid their double fine, Cracker Barrel said their paperwork was “in the mail,” and others were pending, including David French of French’s Catering, who was on the telephone line with the board during the meeting.
Sawyer explained that establishments are at risk of having their operation shut down if they do not provide their yearly food permit information to the Tewksbury Health Department.
Chairman Ray Barry mentioned that the Knights of Columbus representative was out sick, contributing to the delay. Sawyer reiterated this is not just a permit renewal, but a package that includes up to date Serve Safe certification, insurance documentation and more.
French came before the board to say he was late paying his fee because he didn’t have the money, and was asking that he not have to pay double. It was the opinion of the board that due to the added hardship of the ongoing pandemic the circumstances warranted the doubling of the fee be waived for French.
The board agreed it would consider other doubled fines on a case-by-case basis and only if the establishment chose to come in front of the board.
The board agreed to continue its suspension of any new body art applications until the COVID-19 health emergency is declared over.
The hearing for The Lodge at Ames Pond was continued until January due the attorney not being able to attend.
East Celebrity Elite Cheer Gym appeared regarding a citation issued for a violation of the governor’s travel order and quarantine guidelines. Natalie Megaloudis and Cassie Bienvenue represented the establishment and were appealing the citation.
Town sanitarian Shannon Sullivan explained complaints had been received from several parents that the gym was not following COVID-19 guidelines and breaking the travel order. Correspondence with the facility had been ongoing since November.
Representatives from the gym explained their position; cars in the parking lot alleged to be from out of state were, in some cases, employee cars and therefore exempt from the travel order, and in other cases, cars were repair vehicles and had out of state plates, despite the driver being a Massachusetts resident.
Bienvenue explained that several clients of the gym have changed to another location in New Hampshire, but five families were still coming from New Hampshire to bury, though getting tested for COVID-19 twice per week.
Attorney Megaloudis pointed out that the travel order form from the state was only for those age 18 and older, and that it was not possible for parents to comply by filling out the state’s form since the form itself did not accommodate this. Further, Bienvenue expressed that she would have been able to address the items in the complaint had they been brought to her attention before the violation was issued.
The fine in question is $300.
Sawyer explained the role right now of the Health Department and the Department of Labor Standards is to respond to complaints quickly, and that the normal time al-lotted for investigations, which they typically perform, is not possible, per orders of the state.
Additionally, Sawyer explained the spirit of the travel order is to keep people from bordering states out of Massachusetts when the bordering state is deemed high risk. The department received multiple complaints, not just one, which is unusual she stated, and finding ways to circumvent the order is not in keeping with the intent of the order.
The board discussed the lack of guidelines from the state for enforcement, and discussed how the gym could continually prove that it was in compliance. The board made a motion to continue the matter to a future date to allow the gym to assemble the evidence necessary to challenge the complaint so the board may consider the additional information which was presented at the meeting and render a decision.
With respect to the spread of COVID-19 in Tewksbury, the Health Department discussed a rapid increase in cases, most notably through household spread. Additionally, the state hospital is seeing high numbers of community spread, and the Oblate residence has had a high number of cases and some deaths; four according to Sullivan and Sawyer.
Sawyer stated that in Tewksbury she is seeing most employers going above and beyond the recommended guidelines should an employee or patron test positive. However, with community spread as the dominant means of transmission, Sullivan said that people are not forthcoming with their contacts or how they have been exposed.
She expressed that overnight, 20 cases were in the system, and that is not even possible to follow up with the contacts at this point. The department needs people to share information about who they have been around so that carries can be quarantined and the spread of the virus stopped. Additional help is being put in place including volunteer nurses and hired contact tracers.
Sawyer announced that Sullivan will be taking over as the new Health Director on Jan. 11, 2021, as Sawyer will be retiring. Congratulations were extended by the board.
The department has flu vaccine available for homebound residents or those who wish to come to the office; reach out to the health department at 978-640-4470 to schedule.
The next meeting of the Tewksbury Board of Health is Jan. 21, 2021.
