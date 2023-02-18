TEWKSBURY — From time to time, Tewksbury posts a public hearing notice regarding the removal of shade trees. Tewksbury’s tree warden is the town’s new DPW Director Kevin Hardiman. The notice welcomes residents to weigh in about the removal of the trees, but a tree on the list is typically deemed a hazard in some measure to either public safety or infrastructure.
According to Assistant DPW Director David Lizotte, tree hazards are complex and require a matrix of categories for classification. For example, a tree may be deemed as a Failure having a High Impact with Severe Consequences.
Lizotte explained that tress along Pike Street, for example, are too close to the road, which is already narrow.
According to Lizotte, “vehicle mirrors and snowplows have struck them causing damage to the vehicle and the tree itself,” hence the tree is a candidate for removal.
Further, the town, before taking any action, must determine if a tree is in a public way or on private land.
As a way to make it easier for residents to understand the nature of a removal, the DPW recently made some classification improvements to streamline the designation of a candidate tree. For example, a classification may previously have read “Crown dieback. Sounded hollow at base. Lean to road and house. High target rating,” and now, according to Lizotte, three categories are used: Project Specific Reason (Drainage), Resident Request and Road Hazard.
Through these categories, residents can determine if an objection is warranted.
Pine trees pose one of the biggest hazards. Lizotte said risks should be mitigated whenever possible, evidence large pine branches randomly on the side of the road which have fallen. The DPW always works to adhere to Mass General Law Chapter 87, The Public Shade Tree Law of Massachusetts, so the public understands that a need exists, though some may ask why even have a hearing if a tree in a public way poses an obvious road hazard.
According to the town website, if there is an imminent risk, in that case, a public hearing is not scheduled and the tree is removed promptly. However, on the public hearing side, residents are able to submit concerns to the town and appeal a decision about removal to the Select Board.
According to Lizotte, every town has a designated Tree Warden, but each community can have different local bylaws regarding Chapter 87 related issues. Examples could be land clearing restrictions, land clearing mitigation replacement, notification of conservation and open space, increased penalties for removal of public shade trees, and so forth.
As an aside, Tewksbury is in the process of applying to be a designated Tree City USA community. Resident Al Mancini, with the support of the Tewksbury Garden Club and the Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee and the Select Board, brought this forward as a way to help Tewksbury maintain and grow its tree cover.
When asked about 1:1 replacement of removed trees, Lizotte said most communities lag well behind. In some instances, a resident may not want a tree replanted, the right of way may not be conducive for trees, soil conditions could limit the type of trees, sidewalks and power lines could impede available locations, or a budget may not exist to fund an aggressive program.
According to Lizotte, the cost for a 2” caliper Red Maple is around $900 installed, so to replant 80 yearly tree removals would require an additional $72,000 to the budget. Lizotte would like to see more residents take advantage of this option when the town does have the opportunity to replace trees.
For more information, visit tewksbury-ma.gov/208/Tree-Removal-Process. The next public hearing is Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the DPW, 999 Whipple Road. Anyone interested or wishing to be heard may appear at the hearing, or submit a written objection prior to the hearing to Hardiman.
