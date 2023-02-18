This oak on Pike Street is set to be removed

This oak on Pike Street is set to be removed as part of the town’s Public Shade Tree obligation. The trunk has grown inches from the road and poses a hazard, evidenced by damage from car mirrors and plows. (Paige Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — From time to time, Tewksbury posts a public hearing no­tice regarding the remo­val of shade trees. Tewks­bury’s tree warden is the town’s new DPW Director Kevin Hardiman. The no­tice welcomes residents to weigh in about the re­moval of the trees, but a tree on the list is typically deemed a hazard in some measure to either public safety or infrastructure.

According to Assistant DPW Director David Liz­otte, tree hazards are complex and require a ma­trix of categories for classification. For example, a tree may be deemed as a Failure having a High Impact with Severe Consequences.

Lizotte explained that tress along Pike Street, for example, are too close to the road, which is al­ready narrow.

According to Lizotte, “ve­hicle mirrors and snowplows have struck them causing damage to the ve­hicle and the tree itself,” hence the tree is a candidate for removal.

Further, the town, be­fore taking any action, must determine if a tree is in a public way or on private land.

As a way to make it easier for residents to understand the nature of a re­moval, the DPW recently made some classification improvements to streamline the designation of a candidate tree. For example, a classification may previously have read “Crown dieback. Sounded hollow at base. Lean to road and house. High target rating,” and now, ac­cording to Lizotte, three categories are used: Pro­ject Specific Reason (Drain­age), Resident Request and Road Hazard.

Through these catego­ries, residents can determine if an objection is warranted.

Pine trees pose one of the biggest hazards. Liz­otte said risks should be mitigated whenever possible, evidence large pine branches randomly on the side of the road which have fallen. The DPW always works to adhere to Mass General Law Chap­ter 87, The Public Shade Tree Law of Massachu­setts, so the public understands that a need exists, though some may ask why even have a hearing if a tree in a public way poses an obvious road hazard.

According to the town website, if there is an im­minent risk, in that case, a public hearing is not scheduled and the tree is removed promptly. How­ever, on the public hearing side, residents are able to submit concerns to the town and appeal a decision about removal to the Select Board.

According to Lizotte, every town has a designated Tree Warden, but each community can have different local bylaws re­garding Chapter 87 related issues. Examples could be land clearing restrictions, land clearing mitigation replacement, notification of conservation and open space, increased penalties for removal of public shade trees, and so forth.

As an aside, Tewksbury is in the process of applying to be a designated Tree City USA community. Resident Al Mancini, with the support of the Tewks­bury Garden Club and the Open Space and Recrea­tion Plan Committee and the Select Board, brought this forward as a way to help Tewksbury maintain and grow its tree cover.

When asked about 1:1 re­placement of removed trees, Lizotte said most communities lag well be­hind. In some instances, a resident may not want a tree replanted, the right of way may not be conducive for trees, soil conditions could limit the type of trees, sidewalks and power lines could impede available locations, or a budget may not exist to fund an aggressive program.

According to Lizotte, the cost for a 2” caliper Red Maple is around $900 installed, so to replant 80 yearly tree removals would require an additional $72,000 to the budget. Lizotte would like to see more residents take advantage of this option when the town does have the opportunity to replace trees.

For more information, visit tewksbury-ma.gov/208/Tree-Removal-Process. The next public hearing is Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the DPW, 999 Whipple Road. Anyone interested or wishing to be heard may appear at the hearing, or submit a written objection prior to the hearing to Hardiman.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.