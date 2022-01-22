TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Jan. 11 at town hall for its first meeting of 2022. All members were present; member Todd Johnson joined virtually via WebEx. The board’s Jan. 4 meeting was cancelled due to its small agenda. The board was delayed for nearly 20 minutes due to an executive session.
With no scheduled items and no residents, the board moved directly into new business. Board members voted to open the annual Town Meeting warrant for May 2, 2022, and the special Town Meeting warrant for May 4, 2022. Both warrants opened on Jan. 12, 2022, and will close at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Residents interested in submitting an article to the warrant can find the article submission form, along with instructions, on the town website. A proposed article for annual Town Meeting requires the signatures of 10 or more Tewksbury registered voters to be added to the warrant, and a proposed article for special Town Meeting requires the signatures of 100 or more Tewksbury registered voters.
For more information, visit www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk/pages/town-meeting-information or call 978-640-4355.
The board voted to accept a donation of $3,000 from Lowell Five Bank to the Tewksbury Fire Department to support first responders. Fire Chief Joseph Kearns will use the funds for equipment and supplies for the town’s new ambulance.
The board voted to approve the continuance of two liquor licenses pending the transfer of the licenses to the new names of businesses. The licenses covered Crystal General Store, transferring to Shell Food Mart, and Deli King, transferring to Mike’s on Main.
In board member reports, Johnson shared that the zoning bylaw committee recently sent out an informal survey on retail marijuana to community members.
Member James Mackey said that the new town website will be launched soon.
Member Anne Marie Stronach asked the board to consider setting an agenda item for reviewing “next steps” for the local housing partnership; several members resigned with the intent that the action “might send a message to the Select Board and the town about the nonsupport of our work and goals,” according to former member Nancy Reed.
Member Jayne Wellman acknowledged Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Jan. 9 and thanked officers and administrative staff for their work.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2022. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
