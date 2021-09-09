(Eds. note: this was written by the author, C. M. Francis)
Almost fourteen years...
Fourteen years since I had my brain aneurysm occurring on Nov. 7, 2007. When I was 17, an unknown blood clot in my brain burst during preseason track practice. Because I was considered a healthy child, no one predicted that I had a brain arteriovenous malformation. I was in a coma for seven days, and when I woke up, I couldn’t feel the right half of my body.
However, with the help of doctors, nurses, physical therapists, tutors, and of course, my family, I accomplished the ultimate goal and graduated with my class on time.
And 14 years later, I wrote a YA fictional novel called, “The Day I Died.”
Imagine, a girl’s world crashes in the blink of an eye, and no one sees it coming.
Everything falls into place for high school junior Cat Morgan: perfect grades, three best friends, and, of course, track dreams about to happen. But, on Nove. 7, 2007, Cat’s life collapses with a brain aneurysm and a coma lasting seven days.
When she wakes up, Cat discovers more adjustments than she bargained for, physically and mentally.
Not only is Cat’s world changing, everyone around her changes too.
Mary, the uptight, strict mother, turns into the protector.
Rose, the naïve, childish sister, inhabits the role of the mature sibling.
And Ellie, the distant, shunned friend, must choose whether to let Cat back into her life or not.
Once she returns to school, Cat feels invisible and the center of attention at the same time.
Despite this, Cat tries to reconnect with her friends, her studies, and of course, her sprinting dreams.
Cat wants, needs for her life to go back to normal.
But can it?
Writing my book, “The Day I Died” took me around seven years, four as a screenplay and three as a novel. Cat Morgan’s story is inspired by mine. Although a portion of the social aspect has changed, Cat’s dreams of running are true as well as her mental health.
She struggles with PTSD and lives with the past, having flashbacks in which she desperately searches for her friend, Adrianna.
During the recovery phase of my life, I woke up every morning with one thought: to not think about Nov. 7, 2007. But now, I’ve learned to embrace all that has happened to me in the past, present, and future.
You can purchase my book or eBook on Amazon.com/Day-I-Died-CMFrancis/dp/B09CKNFYFC/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=the+day+I+died+CM+francis&qid=1629722137&sr=8-1
