TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, May 26, 2022, the Tewksbury Zoning Board of Appeals met for a hearing to discuss a letter from Lowell Five Cent Savings bank, whereby the bank took issue with a decision by the town building inspector with respect to installing a remote teller kiosk the bank wishes to construct on its property.
Representing Lowell Five were Douglas Hausler of Lampert, Hausler and Rodman of Chelmsford, attorney for the bank, and bank executive vice president Alison Kalman. All members of the board were present.
At issue were the definitions within the zoning bylaw of the differences between accessory use and an accessory structure on a parcel. The building inspector found that the construction of a drive through in the office research district is not allowed in the office/research zone.
However, Lowell Five contends it received a special permit from the Planning Board to locate its bank in the O/R zone, and as such, has a permit to conduct banking on the property.
Hausler stated the bank wished to construct a remote kiosk at the headquarters of the bank at 30 International Drive and that the purposes of the structure and the main building are the same. Due to COVID-19, the bank is trying to accommodate customers by providing a banking chute or tube by which to send transaction materials into the main building.
Kalman said the regular ATM is on Andover Street, but there is no drive-up window at the headquarters building.
“We didn’t think we’d ever need it,” said Kalman, “but COVID proved otherwise.”
There will be no live teller; the structure is a transaction tube.
Vice chair Robert Dugan referred to the building inspector’s denial letter, stating the structure was a drive-through facility, which is not allowed in the office/research district. Hausler said that the site plan special permit and use special permit that the bank has for the entire site applies to retail banking.
The bank is not, he contended, changing or bringing an additional use. It was stated in the meeting that the inspector felt the issue should be vetted at the board and would not take exception with any decision of the board.
Hausler stated that architectural plans have already been submitted to town boards with minor comments received back. The main discussion point is interpretation of the zoning bylaw. As the zoning bylaw quoted in the March letter has since been updated with the new zoning bylaw, which was adopted at Town Meeting on May 4, 2022, the board had to line up the old definitions with the new bylaw.
Kalman explained the kiosk would sit on an existing island in the parking lot, so minimal-to-no restriping would be required. Tubing was laid for the chutes when the original building was constructed, according to Kalman.
The board deliberated about the fact that the bank only exists where it does by virtue of a special permit from the Planning Board, since, under the zoning bylaw, banks are not an allowed use in an office/research zone.
Chair Nancy Rego stated that, in her opinion, since the entire site is surrounded by drive throughs, up and down Andover Street, including a drive up ATM already on the Lowell Five property, that adding the transaction tube kiosk would not bring something that wasn’t already there.
After some discussion about the appropriate way to conduct the vote, the board voted unanimously to allow the kiosk.
