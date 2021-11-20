TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met for an in-person meeting at town hall. All members were present.
The board approved a change of manager application for Alexander Buehler of Lincoln Liquors at 10 Main St. in Stadium Plaza.
Members of the Tewksbury North Street and Trahan School Reuse Committee, including Ken Duffett, Bridget Garabedian, and Select Board Chair Jay Kelly, discussed recent developments.
The committee is hoping to hold public input sessions and potentially hold a nonbinding vote to see how the community wants the two parcels to be used. No matter what happens to the parcels, the committee said, costs will be steep: demolition is quoted at $1.5 million for each building, and bringing the schools up to code is also expensive.
Board member James Mackey said he felt it is very important that the town does not sell the land. Member Jayne Wellman added that the committee should provide a virtual platform for people to offer input. She said the parcel redevelopment presents a “great opportunity” for an open space and recreation area in densely populated south Tewksbury, and added that the committee can use the technical and financial capabilities of the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments.
Kelly said that the committee is expected to keep working on plans for a year and a half to two years.
In the resident comments section of the meeting, Matthew Perry of 314 Ames Hill Drive said that the Board of Health had not taken action to address mold issues in his apartment. Perry said he was displaced since April due to mold, and after several failed remediation attempts after going to the board, Perry saw no change and was still suffering from respiratory issues.
Kelly said he would work with the town manager to investigate the issue and try to find a path forward.
The board approved a special municipal employee application for snow plowing for Stephen Powers. Powers works for the Tewksbury Police Department as a reserve police officer. Kelly said the town is in “desperate need” of plow contractors for the winter, and interested parties should submit applications to the town.
The board held a hearing to discuss tree removal on South Street. DPW Director Brian Gilbert explained that National Grid requested several trees be removed in a bid to upgrade infrastructure to take power off the solar grid at the Sutton Brook Superfund site.
Some trees will be pruned back, but there are nine trees that may be removed under Chapter 87 of the Massachusetts General Laws, the public safety tree law. National Grid will pay for the grinding and removal of debris, as well as a potential 1:1 tree replacement.
The DPW held a public hearing on Oct. 21; if there is an objection in writing to the removal of the trees, the decision to remove the trees falls with the Select Board. Gilbert said that the trees are within the public way.
The written objections came from resident Al Mancini, a “certified tree-hugger.” Mancini said that he understands that sick trees need to come down, but that too many healthy trees are coming down as well in town and someone needs to “speak for the trees,” quoting the Dr. Seuss book “The Lorax.”
The board voted unanimously to approve the tree removal.
Gilbert said he hopes that in the spring, the DPW can work on finding placements for 25 new native trees funded by National Grid. Wellman asked Gilbert to look at the DPW budget and investigate possibilities for implementing a street tree program to plant more trees in town.
The board reviewed donations to support the new comfort dog program at the Tewksbury Police Department and Tewksbury Public Schools. Included were the donation of a puppy from Monadnock Labradoodles, a puppy training course from Elisabeth Belcher, ongoing donation of dog training services from Tewksbury’s Auntie Dog trainers, two-year supply of dog food from WellPet, an unspecified donation amount from Salem Five, a $600 donation from Taught-A-Lot Childcare, and a $4,000 community grant award from Walmart.
The board voted to accept the donations with gratitude.
The board voted to appoint TMHS students Maisan Nguyen and Lyndsey Pettengill to the Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee.
The board voted to approve its 2022 meeting calendar.
The board discussed resident reported issues including water discoloration and lack of water.
Town Manager Richard Montuori explained that brown water is the result of accumulation of materials in water pipes; sometimes when hydrants are being flushed, sediments are stirred up.
The town publicizes when flushings happen through email and social media. Montuori added that when water main breaks occur, water service in certain areas needs to be shut down. Montuori said that Tewksbury’s water is safe to drink.
The water is slightly over the government limit of TTHMs (total trihalomethanes); the town sent out notices to the community. Montuori added that the town has put a lot of work into improvements at the water treatment plant, and anticipates testing next week will show lowered levels of TTHMs.
Montuori said the town is well below maximum acceptable levels of PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are long-lasting chemicals that break down very slowly); the treatment plant was upgraded several years ago, and regularly monitors the Merrimack River.
The town is working with state and congressional delegations for continued advocacy for the river. The town is putting $9 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds towards water distribution improvements.
Montuori updated the board on the new fire station, which will be substantially completed by the new year. Though there were delays due to national supply chain issues, the project is still on budget.
Montuori reminded the board that voters at Town Meeting authorized the town to borrow $2.5 million in financing, but to date the town has not had the need to borrow the money. The fire department is hoping to move into the new station in January, and hopes to use the old station as a school building maintenance facility and offices for school department administrators to allow for the demolition of the Center School building.
In committee reports, member Todd Johnson asked the chair to request the town manager submit his yearly goals. He added the zoning bylaw subcommittee is looking to bring back an amended zoning bylaw to Town Meeting. Amendments will need the approval of the Planning Board to go before the voters.
Johnson said that Planning Board members were “open-minded” about new changes. Planning Board members asked the Select Board to make a recommendation on bringing the finished product back to Town Meeting.
Wellman reported that the town recently received funding to run a second ambulance. Wellman pitched a pilot program for the state hospital to make a payment in lieu of taxes to fund emergency services, helping to take the burden off local resources.
The board wished everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 30, 2021. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
