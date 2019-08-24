TEWKSBURY — At this week’s Community Market, the Cupcake City mobile cupcake truck was one of 15 vendors in attendance.
Located in Reading, Cupcake City was opened in November of 2011 by Karin DiNapoli. Offering a variety of different flavors daily, Cupcake City has something for everyone. Customers can choose from “Everyday” flavors such as chocolate, vanilla, and salted caramel, as well as “Specialty” flavors such as smores, tiramisu, and chocolate mint.
Seasonal flavors are also available, including pumpkin in the fall, peppermint mocha in the winter, caramel delight in the spring, and key lime pie in the summer.
Additionally, there are a variety of gluten-free and vegan flavor options.
The pink cupcake truck was launched in 2012, and makes appearances at various festivals and events across the state. The truck is also available to be rented for corporate events.
Since its opening, Cupcake City has been recognized by many state-wide media outlets. Notably, the business was featured on Phantom Gourmet twice, and on Channel 5’s Chronicle back in 2016.
Cupcake City is located at 137 Main St. in Reading. For more information, or to place an order, email info@cupcake-city.com or call 781-944-0400.
The Tewksbury Community Market is held in front of the Tewksbury Public Library every Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. To learn more about the market, as well as receive updates as to what vendors will be in attendance in the coming weeks, visit their Facebook page: Tewksbury Community Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.