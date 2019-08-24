TEWKSBURY — At this week’s Community Mar­ket, the Cupcake City mo­bile cupcake truck was one of 15 vendors in attendance.

Located in Reading, Cup­cake City was opened in November of 2011 by Karin DiNapoli. Offering a variety of different flavors daily, Cupcake City has something for everyone. Customers can choose from “Everyday” flavors such as chocolate, vanilla, and salted caramel, as well as “Specialty” flavors such as smores, tiramisu, and chocolate mint.

Seasonal flavors are also available, including pumpkin in the fall, peppermint mocha in the winter, ca­ramel delight in the spring, and key lime pie in the summer.

Additionally, there are a variety of gluten-free and vegan flavor options.

The pink cupcake truck was launched in 2012, and makes appearances at various festivals and events across the state. The truck is also available to be rented for corporate events.

Since its opening, Cup­cake City has been recognized by many state-wide media outlets. Notably, the business was featured on Phantom Gourmet twice, and on Channel 5’s Chro­nicle back in 2016.

Cupcake City is located at 137 Main St. in Reading. For more information, or to place an order, email info@cupcake-city.com or call 781-944-0400.

The Tewksbury Commu­ni­ty Market is held in front of the Tewksbury Public Li­bra­ry every Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. To learn more about the market, as well as re­ceive updates as to what ven­dors will be in attendance in the coming weeks, visit their Facebook page: Tewksbury Com­mu­ni­ty Market.

