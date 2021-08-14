TEWKSBURY — This week at the Tewksbury Community Market, Shishkaberrys of New England will be among the food trucks in attendance.
Based in Wrentham, Shishkaberrys primarily specializes in chocolate dipped strawberries, stacked as a kabob. In addition to dipped strawberries, they also offer dipped bananas and cheesecake, with the choice of milk, dark, or white chocolate.
In addition to shopping at the Tewksbury Community Market and other local markets, Shishkaberrys is also available for order through their website. Additionally, they offer catering for a variety of events and celebrations. Catering can be booked online through their website’s order form.
To learn more about Shishkaberrys of New England, visit their website https://www.shishkaberrysne.com or their Facebook page @ShishkaberrysNE. To contact them directly, they can be reached via email at jim@shishkaberrys.com or by phone at (508) 450-5292.
The Tewksbury Community Market will operate every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. between June 17 and Sept. 30. Due to two weeks of weather cancellations this month, the market’s season has been extended two weeks until the end of September.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
