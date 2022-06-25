TEWKSBURY — Last week, community members gathered at the Tewksbury Country Club to celebrate the commencement of a new veterans housing project at 1660 Main St., a collaboration between Tewksbury Home Build and the nonprofit organization Soldier On, Inc. The four-story, 18,565 square foot building will provide 21 units of affordable permanent supportive housing for veterans who are either homeless or at risk of homelessness.
“For years we have been using the words ‘soldier on’ to persevere, to overcome,” said Col. David Sutherland, US Army, retired, spokesperson for Soldier On.
Sutherland added that the mission of Soldier On is to meet veterans where they live and accompany them on their journey. Soldier On has served more than 20,000 veterans in the northeast, and has had zero suicides by Soldier On veterans since 2001 — every day on average in the US 20 veterans commit suicide.
Soldier On works in partnership with the US Department of Veterans Affairs and other organizations to provide trauma-informed care to veterans through permanent housing projects, and has sites in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts. Out of 253 veterans in the organization’s permanent housing since 2011, more than half are still in residence, or have successfully moved on or into long-term care.
Soldier On follows a “housing first” approach to homelessness, placing low barriers to entry; for example, sobriety is not a requirement to remain in housing, and the organization focuses on treatment for veterans rather than eviction.
The property will be named the Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Community after the deputy secretary of Veterans Affairs in honor of his efforts for veterans.
In November of 2021, the Select Board reviewed a local funding request from Soldier On as pandemic-related supply chain issues have increased the cost of the development. The Select Board previously allocated $350,000 out of the town’s $5 million affordable housing trust fund toward the construction.
Soldier On sought $4 million from the state Department of Housing and Community Development; DHCD requested that Soldier On go back to Tewksbury to seek additional funding through town’s American Rescue Plan Act funding — however, the local funds had already been allocated.
Soldier On requested an additional $500,000 from the town’s affordable housing trust fund for a total of $850,000. Soldier On struggled to receive more funding from the state; board members encouraged the nonprofit to go back to the state and deferred making a funding decision.
Soldier On CEO Bruce Buckley previously explained that all ongoing operating support will be covered by Soldier On and its partners, including the US Department of Veterans Affairs and the state through rental assistance vouchers. Soldier On will also be fundraising for private support.
All 21 units will be included in state affordable housing inventory. The site will serve both men and women and will contain one-bedroom and studio apartments. Wraparound services, including wellness programs, care coordination, case management, substance use treatment, transportation, and meals will provide veterans with stability and support.
All units are visitable and fully furnished. Construction will begin in fall 2022 with a planned opening in fall 2023.
“We build while our enemies destroy but it affects us,” said Sutherland. “We will not tolerate another generation of homelessness.”
