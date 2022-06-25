Tewksbury Home Build board members, local legislators, and representatives of Soldier On, Inc. attended a commencement event at Tewksbury Country Club to celebrate the new Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Community to be constructed on Main Street. Jim Kenney, Bruce Panilaitis, Vinny Fratalia, Peter Graham, State Rep. Vanna Howard, State Rep. Dave Robertson, Bruce Buckley, and Rick Hamm attended.