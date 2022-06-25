Tewksbury Home Build board members, local legislators, and representatives of Soldier On, Inc

Tewksbury Home Build board members, local legislators, and representatives of Soldier On, Inc. attended a commencement event at Tewksbury Country Club to celebrate the new Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Community to be constructed on Main Street. Jim Kenney, Bruce Panilaitis, Vinny Fratalia, Peter Graham, State Rep. Vanna Howard, State Rep. Dave Robertson, Bruce Buckley, and Rick Hamm attended.

TEWKSBURY — Last week, community members gathered at the Tewksbury Country Club to celebrate the commencement of a new veterans housing project at 1660 Main St., a collaboration between Tewks­bury Home Build and the nonprofit organization Sol­dier On, Inc. The four-story, 18,565 square foot building will provide 21 units of affordable permanent supportive housing for veterans who are either homeless or at risk of homelessness.

“For years we have been using the words ‘soldier on’ to persevere, to overcome,” said Col. Da­vid Sutherland, US Army, retired, spokesperson for Soldier On.

Sutherland added that the mission of Soldier On is to meet veterans where they live and accompany them on their journey. Soldier On has served more than 20,000 veterans in the northeast, and has had zero suicides by Soldier On veterans since 2001 — every day on average in the US 20 veterans commit suicide.

Soldier On works in partnership with the US Department of Veterans Affairs and other organizations to provide trauma-informed care to veterans through permanent housing projects, and has sites in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts. Out of 253 veterans in the or­ganization’s permanent housing since 2011, more than half are still in residence, or have successfully moved on or into long-term care.

Soldier On follows a “housing first” approach to homelessness, placing low barriers to entry; for example, sobriety is not a requirement to remain in housing, and the or­ganization focuses on treatment for veterans rather than eviction.

The property will be named the Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Com­munity after the deputy secretary of Veterans Af­fairs in honor of his ef­forts for veterans.

In November of 2021, the Select Board review­ed a local funding re­quest from Soldier On as pandemic-related supply chain issues have in­creased the cost of the development. The Select Board previously allocated $350,000 out of the town’s $5 million affordable housing trust fund toward the construction.

Soldier On sought $4 million from the state Department of Housing and Community Devel­opment; DHCD requested that Soldier On go back to Tewksbury to seek additional funding through town’s Ameri­can Rescue Plan Act fun­ding — however, the local funds had already been allocated.

Soldier On requested an additional $500,000 from the town’s affordable housing trust fund for a total of $850,000. Sol­dier On struggled to re­ceive more funding from the state; board members encouraged the nonprofit to go back to the state and deferred making a funding decision.

Soldier On CEO Bruce Buckley previously ex­plained that all ongoing operating support will be covered by Soldier On and its partners, including the US Department of Veterans Affairs and the state through rental assistance vouchers. Sol­dier On will also be fund­raising for private support.

All 21 units will be in­cluded in state affordable housing inventory. The site will serve both men and women and will contain one-bedroom and studio apartments. Wrap­around services, including wellness programs, care coordination, case management, substance use treatment, transpor­tation, and meals will provide veterans with stability and support.

All units are visitable and fully furnished. Con­struction will begin in fall 2022 with a planned opening in fall 2023.

“We build while our en­emies destroy but it af­fects us,” said Suther­land. “We will not tolerate another generation of homelessness.”

