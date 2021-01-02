TEWKSBURY — Starting on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, nomination papers for Town of Tewksbury elected offices will be available at the Town Clerk’s Office, located within Town Hall at 1009 Main St., between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The papers are intended for those looking to run for local office to any of the open positions in the upcoming annual town election.
In this year’s election, a variety of positions are open across local boards and committees. On the Board of Selectmen, two seats are up for election. They are currently held by Brian H. Dick and Mark S. Kratman.
There are also two seats open on the Tewksbury School Committee, as well. The seats are currently held by James A. Cutelis and Scott D. Wilson.
On the Planning Board, there is one seat up for election, currently held by Stephen G. Johnson Jr.
For the Board of Library Trustees, there will be two available seats on the ballot. They are currently held by Paige Ferry Impink and Patricia A. Pino.
Looking at the Board of Health, there are two seats available. They are currently held by Raymond M. Barry and Robert G. Scarano.
For the Housing Authority and Shawsheen Regional Technical High School Committee, there is one seat available on each. They are currently held by Marc A. DiFruscia and Lisa Jean Gallagher, respectively.
In order to appear on the ballot, 50 valid registered Tewksbury voter’s signatures and addresses are required, in addition to completed nomination papers.
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The last day for candidates to file their nomination papers is Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 before 5 p.m., at the Town Clerk’s Office. With any questions, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-640-4355.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.