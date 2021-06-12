TEWKSBURY — Antiques are often heralded as glimpses into the past, but for Sheri Purdy and Briana Andella, a found coin was able to serve as a memory of Donna Forand’s father, Bob, and his service in World War II.
Purdy explained how she came in possession of the coin, and what sparked her interest in finding the owner:
“My husband is actually the one that found it at Garrison’s restaurant in Billerica.
“The coin looked special once my husband showed it to me. It looked like a momento that someone else might have been keeping with them.”
In their research, the duo of Andella and Purdy found intriguing information about the coin and the society it represents, as Purdy described:
“My husband and I googled it immediately when we got home and found that it was a special invitation only for retired pilots and were intrigued even more. I continued researching it and learning more about it.”
The Elite Quiet Birds is an invite-only society founded in 1921 consisting of retired male aviators, including airline, military, freight pilots, and astronauts. Those who join are lifelong members, and a few notable members include Charles Lindbergh and Buzz Aldrin.
Purdy detailed the process behind locating Donna Forand.
I posted this coin on Facebook through a couple of Billerica sites, and then posted it on another town's site including Tewksbury. A few people uploaded his obituary so I could begin the search. That is what led me to Tewksbury, as he had a daughter there, Donna.
“Brianna Andella saw the post from the Tewksbury post and ran with it. She did some investigating on her own and quickly found the coin's owner. She also found her phone number and address. I then called and left the coin's owner, Donna, a message.
“Briana also left her a letter on her door. The letter was what led Donna to contact us, knowing we found her dad's coin. It was pretty amazing! A few days later the veterans association also reached out to me as did a few other people to offer assistance with locating the coin's owner and family members.”
Andella began her search after finding Purdy’s post on Facebook regarding the coin.
“I looked up the society and knew that someone lost this well loved coin and would certainly be missing it. So I began my search by first looking up the name on the coin.
“I found an obituary which connected that he was in the service, thus could very well be a part of this society. However, once seeing he passed in September of 2013 I went on to track down his children.
“I narrowed in on his daughter Donna since she was from the area, too. I was overjoyed that these 15 minutes of my day could result in the return of a special item to someone! I passed this information along with two phone numbers and an address to Sheri so she could hopefully make contact.
“Within hours of dropping off the letter I received exciting news from Sheri that Donna had contacted her and wanted to meet! We all went back to where it began, Garrisons in Billerica, to bring a little bit of joy back into Donna's life with the return of her father's beloved coin.”
The experience of returning the coin proved to be heartwarming for all parties involved.
Andella described:
“The experience was extremely rewarding. At first I was just so excited to have located the owner, but after meeting with Donna it turned out to be even more indescribable. The past year plus has been extremely challenging for the world, however, time and time again I have seen people come together to raise one another up and do something nice for another and I knew that it was now my turn to do the same.”
Purdy noted that the reunion of the artifact was so important to Forand.
“It was amazing! Briana and I both got to meet Donna, who could not have been happier. She shared stories and pictures of her dad and shared how she was devastated knowing the coin was lost. We learned that she was also a pilot and her dad gave her that coin. It had a special meaning to her and she was so grateful that it was returned to her.”
Andella talks about the stories that Forand imparted about her father.
“Donna was so overwhelmed that both Sheri and I took the time to find the rightful owner. She told us that her father Bob was a Naval Airman pilot of a blimp that would patrol the east coast looking for enemy submarines during World War II. She shared a few pictures with us of her father and his crew with the blimp and doing routine work.
“Donna shared with us that her father had two prized possessions, one being the coin that she had lost. We planned to meet again soon to hear more about her dad's service; however, with COVID we have not been able to link up again just yet.”
According to his obituary, Bob helped found the Museum of Naval Aviation in Pensacola, Florida. He was passionate about airships and naval aviation, and gathered information throughout his naval career. He was active in multiple societies and associations that were centered around naval aviation, and served as Commander of the American Legion, Post #99
Both Andella and Purdy discussed what was the most impactful part of their experience.
Andella said:
“Hearing that Donna's father had a few prized possessions and one being the coin Sheri found and I helped her return really hit home. It made me reflect on the few possessions that I would be lost without and I would hope another would try to return. It was amazing to meet two incredible women who always try to do the right thing for others, too.”
Purdy had similar sentiments, stating:
“Seeing the joy on Donna’s face when the coin was returned and making new friends through this experience! Very humbled by this experience! It was a feel-good kind of moment!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.