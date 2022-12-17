Ah, the holidays. Gift giving, holiday gatherings, office parties. As people are able to come back together in person and celebrate, co-worker gift exchanges are back in focus. Whether you have a Yankee swap or a Secret Santa, giving a fun and small token can be both inspiring and daunting. How should you approach this workplace tradition?
First, let’s learn about the history of each. The Yankee swap is a gift giving tradition traced to the early 19th century. “Yankee,” a term used to label those from the northeastern United States, but also used to describe an American, was popularized as New Englanders were apparently known as people who were avid traders, always looking to make a “swap.”
Secret Santa and gift traditions like this exist in some form in many countries around the world. In some countries the tradition is called “secret friend” and “Kris Kringle” in others. The idea of secretly giving a small gift to someone seems to trace back to Scandinavian and traditions of knocking on a door, then tossing a small gift inside when the door opens, and running away.
Germany also has a similar tradition based on the concept of fairy helpers giving the gift of time during the busy holiday season.
Yankee swap gifts usually have a dollar limit assigned. Items may be practical or silly, but the rules around the swap can vary slightly. Usually, gifts are put in a pile and everyone draws a number.
The first person picks any gift of their choosing and unwraps it. The next person may either draw another present, or take the first person’s present. The swapping or stealing goes on until the person who picked first gets to choose from all the gifts or keep what they have received.
Secret Santa is a more personal gift exchange. Names of participants are placed in a hat and each person draws a name. A gift is then purchased for that person, but the name of the giver is not disclosed. The fun comes in guessing who the “secret Santa” is, and if that person is not ultimately guessed, the giver can reveal themselves.
Gifts can be a gag or something characteristic of the recipient. Some variations on the game have each person listing some items they like or answering questions about favorite colors, flavors, or scents.
In different parts of the country, these holiday gift exchanges are known at White Elephants, Kris Kringle, and Dirty Santa among others.
Gift exchange etiquette suggests sticking to the set dollar amount for items, wrapping items in interesting packaging so it is not obvious what they are, and not giving gifts in poor taste. No one wants a stinker unless that’s the overall theme of the party.
No matter what type of gift exchange you participate in, the name of the game is fun. Have a laugh with colleagues and enjoy the true gift of being together again and celebrating the season.
