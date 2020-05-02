TEWKSBURY — The No Excuse Moms exercise group made a generous delivery to Lowell General this week, collecting more than $1,000 in donations from their members, friends and family. The group was able to purchase sandwiches and coffee from Perfecto’s in Tewksbury, supporting a local business.
Run by Jen Dillon, the group has almost 700 members and heeded the call, led by member Kayla Smith. Smith connected with another member of the group who is an ER nurse at Lowell General. The staff is understandably working very hard, but feeling the strain and emotional drain of the COVID-19 crisis.
The exercise group, who is now doing their workouts from home via Zoom, has a Facebook page open for new members. There is no cost to be part of the group.
Dillon and another member, Megan Leonard, delivered the sandwiches, which were cut so they would go farther, and presented homemade cards from NEM members and others in the community who learned of the effort.
“We were able to feed over 200 staff in the ER, and then staff on the labor and delivery floor as well” said Dillon.
Even more important than the treat of sandwiches, the cards made a real impact.
“The nurses were really touched by the ‘thank you’ cards from the kids,” said Dillon, explaining that hospital staff is working non-stop during this crisis and appreciated being remembered.
