TEWKSBURY — On Feb. 1, 2023, Nicholas O’Neil of Methuen, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery before U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock.
This announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, Special Agent Joseph R. Bonavolonta of the F.B.I. Boston Division, and Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan M. Columbus.
Tewksbury Police reports state that on Sept. 22, 2020, an individual, later identified as O’Neil, entered the Santander Bank located on Main Street in Tewksbury and handed a teller a bag with a demand note for cash. Witnesses observed the individual exit the bank with a bag of cash and leave the scene of the crime in a white pickup truck.
Witnesses then reported the incident to the police.
A short time later, the white pickup truck was apprehended by members of the Tewksbury Police Department and O’Neil, who had a bag of cash in his possession, was arrested without incident.
O’Neil was charged with the crime of robbery in October 2020, and indicted on one count of robbery on Dec. 10, 2020.
According to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s office, the charge of bank robbery provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes.
Sentencing for O’Neil has been scheduled for June 5, 2023.
