TEWKSBURY — For the students and teachers of the Tewksbury Public School District, Friday, June 17 marked the last day of the 2022-2023 school year.
With the school year at its close, the Tewksbury Police Department and Tewksbury Public Library wanted to celebrate.
On June 17 at 12:30 p.m., the Tewksbury Police Department set out to Livingston Street Park for an early afternoon of ice cream and fun. They brought an ice cream truck that handed out free assortments of ice creams. Attendees had options of bomb pops, a strawberry shortcake pop, M&M ice cream cups, and more.
The truck was brightly painted in homage to the American flag and was renamed to the “Tewksbury Police Department Ice Cream Unit.”
A fire truck was in attendance, bringing bubbles, a large, inflatable fire hydrant spouting water, and extending its ladder as a tall beacon for the event. Water was also handed out to attendees.
Police Dog Officer Waffles was pictured in a post from the Tewksbury Police Department assisting with handing out ice cream to attendees. In another post from Police Chief Ryan Columbus, officers Robert Bjorkgren, Eric Hanley and James Ryser were thanked for their service and dedication to the children and community of Tewksbury, as they were among those attending and working the event.
A drone caught overhead footage of the event, as seen in a promotional video on the Tewksbury Police Department Facebook. The video depicted good attendance and an enjoyable, sunny day.
Kids also had the opportunity to take photos with a summery, beach backdrop and props, or play on the playground.
The Tewksbury Public Library had two tents next door for their Summer Reading Kickoff, with summer reading lists to hand out, as well as crafts and crayons galore. The Summer Reading Initiative runs from June 20 until Aug. 11 and is open for all ages, kid to adult.
They also brought a balloon artist and a dunk tank for attendees to try their luck.
With all the work that these departments do for the community, it is a wonder and a privilege that both the Tewksbury Police Department and the Tewksbury Public Library find the time, dedication, and drive to provide fun celebrations for the young residents of Tewksbury. And both are thanked by the community for putting on such an event to celebrate the end of the school year.
