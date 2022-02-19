TEWKSBURY - “Please Mr. Chairman, let me speak.”
Those were the words that got a beloved Tewksbury English teacher thrown out of Wednesday’s School Committee meeting.
Conner Bourgoin, Tewksbury Teachers Association President and TMHS English teacher, was recently escorted out of the Feb. 9 Tewksbury School Committee meeting when he and the TTA advocated for contract negotiations.
Educators in Tewksbury have been without a contract for over a year as negotiations and mediations have proceeded, costing taxpayers at least $75,000.
Bourgoin was kind enough to talk about Wednesday’s demonstrations, and reflect on the TTA’s journey, so far, through their ongoing negotiations.
When asked what has changed since the last demonstration, Bourgoin said:
“Since September, when we last spoke, the district petitioned for mediation without the TTA's support. Mediation is a process where a representative from the Department of Labor Relations comes and talks with both parties (the TTA and School Committee) in different rooms to try to work out an agreement.
“From the moment the district mentioned it, the TTA shared it's concerns for mediation, as this opportunity does not give both sides a chance to talk with each other and hear each other's thoughts. However, the district persisted. Since then, many teachers & aides feel we are farther apart from the district than we were before mediation.”
His anticipations and surprises from Wednesday’s proceedings are as follows:
“What I was hoping for was an opportunity where as many members who wanted to were able to speak during the public forum. That being said, based on how this campaign has become a push for respect, we did anticipate the possibility that we may be silenced.
“Seeing how that possibility became reality, it is unfortunate that it took a lot of pushback, both from teachers & aides along with a fellow School Committee member, to even have a portion of the teachers & aides speak before the time was cut off by the Chair.
“I would say a few surprises included a special education advocate showing up from her household to stand up for us, me getting escorted out by police (something I did not expect at the onset of the evening), and parents coming to speak up for us, too.”
Bourgoin also talks about what he feels has been unfair about current negotiations.
“While I feel there are a lot of policies the School Committee can come down on in better good-faith bargaining, I feel the most unfair demand is the elementary teachers' and aides' lunch/recess duty proposal. In good faith bargaining, while we had serious concerns about the addition of a lunch/recess duty, seeing as elementary teachers already do numerous duties and they have the least amount of preparation time by far compared to their 5-12 colleagues, we said we would agree to one a week, as long as there was time compensation for teachers to potentially be able to keep Common Planning Time in their schedules, seeing as lunch and recess duties would get in the way of that being possible.
“The district, in our most recent mediation meeting, came back with a cap of three lunch/recess duties a week. This is so far off of anything we ever heard from them in the past 12 months. By the end of the meeting, the district came back with a cap of two lunch/recess duties a week and the mediator called it ‘progress.’
“I call it ‘pseudo progress;’ when you come back with a number no one has previously ever talked about and then bring it down a notch to something that is still quite an impossible ask (seeing as they were not willing to offer the time lost from doing at least two lunch/recess duties a week), that is not actually progress. It's not progress, especially when some members on the committee's side seemed open to capping it to one when verbally asked point-blank in our last direct September meeting. This pattern goes the same for the aides' negotiation contract too.”
When asked about how satisfied he was regarding Wednesday’s meeting, he said:
“To start, I was so proud, but not surprised, of how many teachers & aides came out to support our cause. We had well over 200 members, along with support from Billerica, Wilmington, Amesbury, Haverhill, Andover, and other surrounding local unions.
“Our teachers and aides who spoke were rational, calm, and presented their separate cases brilliantly. It was unfortunate that the chair immediately was hesitant to let teachers, aides, and other community stakeholders speak whereas in past meetings, a discrepancy can be seen as he let other groups speak for over an hour, which of course, was those group's right to do so during public comment.
“Overall, it was unfortunate that the environment was hostile.”
Bourgoin reflected on his thoughts as he was escorted out.
“It was unfortunate that the chair felt the need to have me escorted out of an open public meeting by the police, but honestly, I was proud to stand up for the union I represent to show that we are in dire need of respect and a fair contract. Even though I did not plan on that happening from the beginning of the meeting, Tewksbury teachers and aides have tried everything to be heard by the School Committee, and nothing has worked. So if me getting escorted out by the police has to be the catalyst for important change, then so be it.”
When asked how he felt about a walkout from TMHS students in support of their teachers, Bourgoin said:
“When the rumors first started that students were initiating a walk-out, I appreciated the sentiment but did not think it would come to fruition. However, I was proven wrong. Student-leaders pulled it off, and the teachers and aides truly appreciate that. Their demonstration was amazing, and once again, the leadership and character many of the students of Tewksbury have shone through.
“They also peacefully held the rally and returned to class in a respectful manner. To every student of Tewksbury — those who organized the action, those who participated, and those who did not participate — I am so proud of you all for critically thinking over the situation and making a decision for yourself.”
And finally, Bourgoin has an air of uncertainty, yet determination, when thinking about future proceedings.
“While I don't know for certain what to anticipate, I truly hope soon that the School Committee returns to the table and bargains in good faith. Let's get this contract settled.”
Those who wish to learn more information about the current negotiations can go to the Tewksbury Teachers Association Website under Major Documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.