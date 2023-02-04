TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Conservation Commission met last week for its bi-monthly meeting.
Chairperson Daniel Ronan opened the meeting with an approval of minutes.
A request for a certificate of compliance hearing was tabled for 15 Starbird Ave. The property is part of a three-lot subdivision developed by Arnie Martel of AJM Development. The issue has been on the commission’s agenda for several months with no one appearing. Conservation agent Joe Fontaine will follow up and determine a date for appearance.
The committee continued a certificate of compliance hearing at the applicant’s request for the Home Depot Distribution Center at 495 Woburn St.
Representatives for Raytheon, located at 100 Apple Hill Drive off of North Street appeared for an emergency certification regarding two culverts on the property, one of which failed. Raytheon is seeking to replace a 30-year old corrugated outfall pipe and structures which drain into wetlands below a slope on the property.
Raytheon representatives agreed to rework and reapply for a Notice of Intent and violation notice to address additional culvert remediation work for a future meeting. Fontaine made clear that the violation notice is just to document work that was done, and is not a negative situation in any way.
Christian Tirella appeared for 495 Chandler St., requesting permission to clear brush and vines from his property up to the no disturb zone and Round Pond, and install a fence. Due to questions around lot lines, the matter will be continued until a survey can be done and a wetlands scientist consulted.
Joe Carter appeared for 18 Regis Road requesting permission to build a new deck, which is near the wetlands but within the buffer zone. The owner said the existing deck from the prior owner was never permitted; Carter wishes to “do things correctly.”
As new footings would be installed, erosion control measures were requested by the commission.
Taylor Goudreau appeared to request permission to replace a failing timber retaining wall on his property at 100 Breckenridge Road with a concrete block and dowel wall and fence. The board approved the plan.
A representative for Quail Run on North Street appeared to discuss plans for replacement of a culvert and embankment on the property. After a discussion of erosion controls, including replacement of a timber wall and sediment containment for the intermittent stream, a resident did rise to ask if any trees were going to be removed, or if other rough areas were going to be disturbed. The engineer for the development stated that no trees would be removed and the area in question will not be disturbed. The Notice of Intent was approved.
Mike Carter of GCG Associates and Bob Weatherall of Weatherall Design Group, appeared to discuss a Notice of Intent for the Chandler Well Fields at 900 Chandler St. and three boardwalks that are being requested by the town. The boardwalks would connect the trails on the 118 acre property, creating a loop. The boardwalks are proposed for a Heath Brook crossing off of Kent Street, a crossing in the vicinity of Eleanor Road, and a peninsula crossing in the middle of the well field. Boardwalks will be four feet wide to accommodate foot traffic and wheeled mobility devices, and will include viewing platforms integrated into the design.
The commission felt it was a “great project.” The intent is to start one boardwalk this year, and move for the other two in subsequent years. The project is qualified as a limited project under the Wetlands Protection Act, according to Fontaine.
Carter and Weatherall assured the committee that the intent is to work around existing features, but any trees that would threaten the boardwalks could be removed with Fontaine’s approval. Several dead trees were noted.
Dust control measures for wood cutting on site was discussed, but cutting will be outside of the wetland area. Any wetland disturbances would be remediated with an appropriate seed mix and native plantings. The NOI was approved.
Chair Dan Ronan said, “sidewalks, trails, it’s a good time to live in Tewksbury.”
