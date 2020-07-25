TEWKSBURY — This week, the Tewksbury Community Market welcomed a new vendor to its weekly lineup: Purple Carrot Bread Co.
Based out of Lowell, Purple Carrot Bread Co. specializes in a variety of artisan bread. Owners Doug and Alaina Brackett were inspired to start the business after noticing the lack of homemade bread available locally. While working in different bakeries, Doug was able to hone his breadmaking skills, becoming quite skilled in the process.
After building up a local following by handing out samples at the Mill No. 5 farmers market, they were eventually able to open their own business.
Bread acts as the focal point to the Purple Carrot Bread Co.’s menu; they offer 11 different varieties, many of which are vegan naturally. In addition to bread, Purple Carrot Bread Co. also sells homemade soups, flatbread pizzas, salads, and sandwiches.
Additionally, they also have a variety of pastries, including cookies, brownies, soft pretzels, scones, and croissants. Vegan options are available.
Recently, Purple Carrot Bread Co. was named the Best Bakery and Pastry Shop from readers of Merrimack Valley Magazine.
When ordering from Purple Carrot Bread Co. at the Tewksbury Community Market, customers have the choice of six different kinds of bread, as well as an assortment of pastries. The full Farm Market Offerings menu can be viewed on their website.
To pre order prior to pickup at the Community Market, visit https://farmstanding.com/shop/purplecarrotbread/.
The Tewksbury Community Market will operate through the drive-thru model at the Tewksbury Public Library every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. until Sept. 22, with hopes to utilize the more traditional market set up later this summer.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
To learn more about Purple Carrot Bread Co., visit their website http://www.purplecarrotbreadco.com/, or their Facebook page: Purple Carrot Bread Co.
