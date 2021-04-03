TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen met on March 23, 2021, for a virtual meeting via WebEx.
The board went into executive session to discuss collective bargaining.
During the regular meeting, the board voted to approve an underground easement for National Grid to bring power to the new center fire station. The board also voted to accept a $1,000 donation from Cummings Properties to the Tewksbury Police Department, and a $600 donation from Salem Five Bank in sponsorship of patches for the department for autism awareness by the Flutie Foundation.
The board asked the town manager to send a letter of gratitude to the donors on its behalf.
The board hosted members of Tewksbury’s state delegation, including State Senator Barry Finegold and State Representatives Tram Nguyen and Dave Robertson.
Board members shared their concerns for legislative priorities for the year. Member Annemarie Stronach asked about how the state plans to address issues with funding for COVID-impacted expenses after federal aid ends.
Finegold said that he was optimistic over revenues, and Nguyen added that there are current plans to work on circuit breakers and transportation funding.
Member Mark Kratman raised concerns over Route 38 and funding for “sidewalks to nowhere,” asking the delegation to prioritize sidewalk funding for complete streets.
Robertson noted that funding may become available if the governor and treasurer make state bonds available.
Member Jayne Wellman highlighted stormwater runoff issues and PFAS concerns and called for greater drinking water protection.
Nguyen referred to a bill that passed last legislative session that requires downstream notification in the event of contaminated discharges into the Merrimack River; she is currently pushing for another bill that would provide for water testing when towns are notified of combined sewage overflow releases.
Member Brian Dick asked about the state’s current vaccination schedule. Finegold said he was optimistic about vaccines, and predicted that by late May to early June, the issue will not be getting enough doses but getting vaccines to people.
Nguyen added that she is pushing the state to give more control to local infrastructures to distribute shots.
The board heard an update about the new Pleasant Street elementary school project from representatives of project management firm CBRE/Heery, construction firm Consigli, and Flansburgh Architects.
Peter Collins of CBRE/Heery gave an overview of the 18-year process the town has gone through to approve and fund the project; construction began in the summer of 2020. He also reviewed site logistics to minimize disruption to abutters and students at the Ryan School.
Collins outlined unforeseen changes typical of such a project, such as unexpected soil types.
Wellman asked about reimbursement from the Massachusetts School Building Authority. Collins said that per the project funding agreement between the town and state, the town submits monthly invoices to the MSBA, which are reviewed and reimbursed on a rolling basis.
The board also received an update about the new center fire station project. John Lemieux of project management company Vertex explained that the project is on schedule and substantial completion is slated for Oct. 29, 2021.
Change orders have amounted to about $133K; the project had to switch electricians to the second lowest bidder. He added that COVID-19 had a minimal impact on the cost of the project.
“You bought the project months ago, so prices are looked in,” he said.
Town Manager Richard Montuori noted that the Bank of America branch location next to the property is closing and may give the town first rights to buy the property. He added that the old fire station is not suited to be adapted for a different use; he hopes to move the school maintenance department into the building for about a year, then demolish the building using designated funding.
The parcel will be converted into green space, and the town will have the option to decide on its eventual use at some point in the future.
The board reviewed a presentation from Bruce Panilaitis of Tewksbury Home Build and the nonprofit Soldier On to discuss their joint affordable veterans housing project on Main Street.
“In addition to building some really great affordable housing for veterans, [Soldier On] also provides all sorts of services to those veterans,” said Panilaitis. “They’ll be a great asset to the community.”
Panilaitis explained that the total number of units had been increased from previous plans, but the size of the building will remain the same.
Peter Graham and Bruce Buckley of Soldier On showed board members photos of the organization’s housing campuses across the state. In addition to housing, residents are provided with support services, including telehealth and legal aid. Many veterans stay with Soldier On for the rest of their lives, and many campuses provide on-site interment.
Graham and Buckley noted that many of their clients do not drive, so a van service will help alleviate the need for parking. They also added that Soldier On is working with Tewksbury Home Build to put a veteran family in the recently completed home on South Street.
Kratman asked about giving preference to local veterans for housing placement. Graham explained that because the project receives state funding, local preference is allowed if the town can demonstrate need.
Wellman asked if the building would be restricted to only men or women, as several Soldier On campuses are designated as single-gender.
Graham said that the units would be for both men and women; he added that Soldier On seeks to provide a normal living experience for veterans, while making sure that those who have suffered military sexual trauma feel they have a safe place to live.
Board members reminded residents to mark their calendars for Town Cleanup Day on May 8, 2021. Paper shredding and electronic recycling services will be available.
Residents are also encouraged to apply for the rental and mortgage assistance program if they have a need; the application deadline is March 31.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 6, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.