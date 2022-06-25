TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on June 13, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Eric Ryder was not in attendance.
The board conducted a site plan review for Tree House Brewing Company at 85 Livingston St. The hearing covered plans for the smaller building on the property that abuts Livingston Street and currently houses several beauty salons.
Tree House Chief of Staff Sarah Maggi Morin, engineer Jim Hanley, and architect Joe Vecchione discussed the craft beer company’s plans and shared images of their other sites.
“Our roots are really deep run through Massachusetts and New England,” said Morin, highlighting locations in Charlton, Sandwich, Deerfield, and Woodstock, CT.
The goal for the current Tewksbury Country Club is to create a beer hall and retail store, in addition to maintaining the existing golf course.
The existing small building is about 2,900 square feet, and a proposed addition will be 51.5 by 56.5 feet. The building use will change to retail sales of alcoholic beverages, a by-right use. The addition will remove some parking, and will be used for to-go beverage pickups.
The existing Deep Rock water station will remain. The DPW has no stormwater concerns, and minimal grade adjustments will be made.
Vecchione gave the board an overview of the interior design of the building. A sliding door on the west side of the building will serve to unload box trucks carrying product to the coolers. The existing building will be modified for assembly of orders. The building will not be publicly accessible; customers will place an order through the Tree House app, and drive-up as retail associates bring the order to their car.
Fowler asked how people driving down the street would know what kind of beer selection was available inside. Morin explained that customers can visit treehousebrew.com, select their location, and make their purchase in advance online.
“We’ve established this template and this operation successfully,” she said, emphasizing that the building is not a drive-through.
“It’s one of the most attractive sites in Tewksbury,” Fowler said before raising concerns over the exterior design of the addition.
Vecchione said the goal of the exterior would be to maintain the same aesthetic as the rest of the site. Fowler requested the addition of faux windows and facades to hide roof mechanics.
Member Vinny Fratalia requested an extra traffic study. Chair Steve Joohnson asked about staggering pick-up times.
Morin said that it’s in the company’s best interest to keep traffic low, explaining that Tree House uses a reservation system to avoid lines and overcrowding; she added that Sandwich Town Manager Bud Dunham sent a letter to Tewksbury attesting to Tree House’s ability to keep traffic under control.
Town Planner Alex Lowder noted that proposed conditions included the board’s ability to continue discussion with Tree House if needed to mitigate traffic; she added that under the new zoning bylaw, Tree House could submit full color renderings of the building when available for the board to review under administrative items to avoid dragging out an approval.
One resident asked about the impact of traffic and events at the site. Johnson said that discussion had to be limited to the current site plan review of the small building, rather than the project as a whole, and noted that a traffic study will be done as part of the permitting process.
Lowder said that a baseline traffic study will be conducted, then another conducted after six months of operation; the company will be responsible for adjusting operations if impacts are found to be negative.
The board voted to accept the site plan review application with conditions.
The next meeting is scheduled for June 27, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
