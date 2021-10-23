TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on Oct. 13, 2021 at town hall. All members were present, and all but chair Keith Sullivan wore masks.
The committee observed a moment of silence for the recent loss of two residents to cancer, Nickolas “Nicola” Romano and Mark Donovan.
Romano, age 79, was born in Italy, ran his own construction company, and was an active member of the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks. Donovan, age 55, was a lifelong Tewksbury resident and worked at Shawsheen Valley Technical High School as assistant dean of students and wrestling coach.
In the resident comment section of the meeting, several parents returned to share their concerns about mask requirements. One woman was concerned that Christian values are not being taught in public schools.
Superintendent Chris Malone reported that Framingham elementary school principal Purnima DeMorais has signed a contract to take over as interim North Street School principal following the district’s search and interview process.
DeMorais “had extensive experience both in teaching and as an administrator” and hopes to start by Nov. 1, said Malone. He thanked administrators across the district who have been working half day intervals at the North Street following the departure of principal Karen Cronin.
Malone shared that the TMHS National Honor Society is offering tutoring services to the district, with both virtual and in-person options; parents may inquire with building principals for more information.
Malone encouraged parents and community members to apply for several open positions in the schools, including nursing staff, contact tracing, classroom aides, and day-to-day substitute teachers and aides. Malone also highlighted World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10 as an opportunity to support students and families with mental health challenges.
Assistant Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan announced that the district’s Seal of Biliteracy letter has been sent out; the program allows students who are literate in two or more languages to receive recognition by meeting testing standards. The letter is available on the district website, where families can learn more about the program.
354 sophomores and juniors at TMHS recently participated in PSAT testing during the school day; testing is free for students, as testing fees are covered through a school committee budget allocation of $6,400.
Freshmen students participated in educational sessions and activities run by the Greater Lowell Indian Cultural Association, while senior students were off-campus planning for post-graduation by visiting colleges, completing applications, or exploring employment opportunities.
Business manager Dave Libby said that his office is preparing for the FY23 budget process, which will be presented in the new year at budget workshops and public hearings. Libby said that the move to the new elementary school in December of 2022 will require logistical planning and incur one-time moving expenses.
The district recently updated transportation software to carry out modeling of bus patterns for the new school. Libby added that other factors will contribute to an atypical budget, including COVID-19 grant funding that must be spent by 2024; the outcomes of collective bargaining agreements and state and local revenues are currently unknown, but estimates seem positive, he said.
In committee reports, member Shannon Demos shared that the elementary school building committee is working on color schemes and interior design plans for the new elementary school.
Member Nick Parsons reported that the special education parent advisory council (SEPAC) is working to develop workshops for parents, students, and siblings, and emphasized the need for substitute teachers to ensure each student receives as much attention as possible.
Member Bridget Garabedian said that community members interested in joining the wellness advisory committee should reach out to her or Sullivan.
Malone shared that while school populations fluctuate throughout the year, the current district enrollment is 3,191 students — an increase of six students from last year but a decrease from 2019’s by more than 3,300 students.
Malone said the number is consistent with a long-term projection of enrollment decline. Theriault-Regan added that nearly all classes in grades Pre-K to 8 have under 25 students, several of which are under 20 students.
Theriault-Regan also reported on the district’s preliminary MCAS achievement overview, in which the town outperformed the state in several areas. The district’s student participation was between 97-100 percent, with modified testing lengths and altered graduation requirements implemented to accommodate pandemic restrictions last year.
The district saw achievement consistent with historic scores in English and science, though math scores dropped both in town and across the state. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will give the town new academic targets based on 2021 scores.
The committee voted to name the new elementary school on Pleasant Street the “Center Elementary School.” A motion to name the school the Shawsheen Elementary School failed, and the committee rejected the name Pleasant Street Elementary School, suggested by several residents, over concerns that emergency dispatch would not be able to distinguish between the new school, TMHS, and the Ryan School, all of which are located on Pleasant Street.
Member Nick Parson abstained from the vote because he felt that more input from the community should have been solicited before the meeting. Member Shannon Demos sought to include historic town names and places in different parts of the new school.
After continuing the issue for two meetings, the committee sought to appoint a member to serve on the Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee, which was recently created by the Board of Selectmen. Parsons sought the nomination and was appointed unanimously.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 17, 2021. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34.
