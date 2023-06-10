Surrounded by crystal blue water and filled with mythological tales, Greece is the home of the historic Acropolis and Parthenon, yet it is the warmth and passion of the Greek people, and their love for family and life, that often draws visitors to experience this small nation and their culture.
The Greek culture’s passion for life is evident in their cuisine. A mixture of Mediterranean flavors and feel good, comfort style cooking has become a favorite food of people around the globe. Luckily, you can experience a taste of Greece a little closer to home as June is Greek Food Festival Season.
Greek Food Festivals are held at this time of year partly in observance of the holiday Agios Pnevmatos (also known as Monday of the Holy Spirit or Pentecost).
According to the biblical story, Agios Pnevmatos takes place 50 days after the Resurrection of Christ, when the Holy Spirit descended on the apostles and enabled them to speak in any language to spread the word of God. The three-day Greek celebration of Pentecost changes dates each year depending on when Orthodox Easter falls, but always takes place in late spring, usually May or June.
In Greece, it is the second largest holiday of the summer, similar to the United States celebration of Memorial Day weekend, but here in the United States, the primary reason for springtime Greek festivals is to give members of the Greek community a chance to share and celebrate their heritage with others.
Locally, there are several Greek Food Festivals taking place in the coming month for you to experience.
Greek Festival 2023, hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Church, located in Lowell, will take place from Friday, June 16 to Sunday June 18. Gyros, Pasititsio, Moussaka, Souvlakia, Spanakopita, and Dolmathes are just some of the authentic Greek dishes that will be served at this event. If you are unfamiliar with these dishes, you don’t know what you’re missing, but luckily this celebration is a great way to sample the food while absorbing the warm and friendly Greek culture.
The festival will be held on the grounds of the Hellenic American academy on the corner of Worthen Street and Broadway in Lowell. Greek music, vendors and raffle opportunities will also be on hand for the weekend. Admission is free for this rain or shine event, and free parking is available in the church parking lot.
The Annual Greek Festival hosted by St. Athanasius Greek Orthodox Church, 4 Appleton St. in Arlington is a three-day celebration held from Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11. A full menu of Greek favorites will be available Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Enjoy live Greek music, dancing, Greek wine and beer, and children's activities. Admission is free, rain or shine under the big tent.
Join the members of the The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, located at 70 Montvale Ave. in Woburn for their annual Greek Festival from June 8 to June 11. This festival kicks off on Thursday, June 8, from 4 to 10 p.m., and continues throughout the weekend on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering an authentic Greek menu of lamb, souvlaki, gyros and more. But be sure to save room for their famous Greek pastries that won’t disappoint!
Visitors can also enjoy three nights of performances of live Greek music and Greek dance troupes. Admission is free to this rain or shine event, and parking and shuttle service is available between the church and Woburn High School during busy peak hours.
On the weekend of June 23 to 25, join members of the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, located at 25 Bigelow Ave. in Watertown, in celebrating the 2023 Greek Food Festival. The fun and food will begin on Friday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and continue throughout the weekend with additional hours of 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.
Enjoy a traditional Greek spread of all your favorite authentic dishes and desserts, along with many activities like church tours, live Greek music and ethnic dance performances. For those who would rather shop than dance, browse through their souvenir and book shop, or try your luck at one of the many Raffle prize offerings. Admission is free to this rain or shine event, and free parking is also available.
For those who like their fun in the sun, but also can not resist traditional Greek cuisine, the 2023 St. Vasilios' Greek Picnic may be the perfect way to spend the day. Located at 50 Winter Island Road in Salem, St. Vasilios Greek Picnic takes place on Sunday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering delicious homemade Greek foods and pastries as well as an afternoon of family-fun activities. Enjoy traditional Greek music and dancing, Children’s Folk Dancing performances and raffles.
There will also be games and a beach play area for the kids. Admission is $5 per person, but children under the age of 18 are free. Free parking is available.
As the month of June unfolds, a word of advice for the avid Greek food lover: pace yourself. There are plenty of opportunities this month to enjoy your favorite, authentic Greek dishes, just be sure to make time for a little Greek dancing in between meals.
For the less adventurous eater or those who simply have not had the opportunity to try homemade, authentic Greek food, attending a local Greek Food Festival is the perfect occasion to sample something new, and discover a new found passion for life while you immerse yourself in the warmth and love of Greek culture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.