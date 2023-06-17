TEWKSBURY — This year, 183 seniors from Tewksbury Memorial High School participated in the Senior Project program, offered as an alternative way to complete graduation re­quirements for students in good standing. The program provides eligible seniors with the opportunity to utilize and apply 21st-century skills in a real-world setting.

Students may pursue an ex­ternship with businesses or professional organizations, a community service project, or complete a research paper or project. Students develop a project proposal and work with an advisor to discuss the scope of work and assess the civic impact of the plan. The program replaces the students’ fourth quarter of their senior academic year.

Projects ran the gamut from refurbishing a bar set to raising money for a charity to an exploration of art as medicine. Some projects were individual and some were collaborative. Students were required to put in 30 hours per week either on site at an externship, working with a community organization, or writing a 15 page re­search paper to accompany a concrete, finished product.

David Penney and Johnny Baker worked to 3D print and assemble a functioning robotic arm; the arm had six different joints, all of which are individually controlled. The arm has the ability to pick up ob­jects and move them around in the radius of its own reach. The bot was as­sembled and coded through a Python program.

Penney will attend Wor­cester Polytechnic Insti­tute and Baker will attend UMass Lowell.

Cassie Norwood worked on her home baking business. Norwood became passionate about baking during the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to start an Instagram account (@CasssCakes) to sell her creations. For her senior project, Norwood research­ed marketing strategies, advertising techniques, and received more than 15 orders while testing different types of product promotion.

Norwood created a cake to commemorate the graduating class of 2023 as her project’s final creation. Norwood will attend Suf­folk University.

AJ Russo worked at his uncle’s motorcycle shop Deadbeat Customs in Tewks­bury. Russo helped with tasks around the shop such as packing and shipping orders, making hats, packaging t-shirts and as­sembling products. Russo also attended a motorcycle show and concert where he gained experience by selling products and representing the brand.

Russo was excited to see the band Lynyrd Skynyrd live as part of working at the show. Russo will at­tend Quinnipiac Universi­ty.

Ryan Cuvier and Ervin Aneus researched investing in stocks and day trading. The pair worked on finding the best ways to generate passive income. Cuvier and Aneus made a combined revenue of 515.9 dollars in seven weeks, investing a small amount of money to start and se­curing a hefty return.

Cuvier will attend Bridge­water State University. In­formation about Aneus was not available at the time of printing.

The students presented their projects at a showcase event on June 2 where parents and underclassmen could browse the ex­hibits and talk to students about their work.

