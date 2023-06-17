TEWKSBURY — This year, 183 seniors from Tewksbury Memorial High School participated in the Senior Project program, offered as an alternative way to complete graduation requirements for students in good standing. The program provides eligible seniors with the opportunity to utilize and apply 21st-century skills in a real-world setting.
Students may pursue an externship with businesses or professional organizations, a community service project, or complete a research paper or project. Students develop a project proposal and work with an advisor to discuss the scope of work and assess the civic impact of the plan. The program replaces the students’ fourth quarter of their senior academic year.
Projects ran the gamut from refurbishing a bar set to raising money for a charity to an exploration of art as medicine. Some projects were individual and some were collaborative. Students were required to put in 30 hours per week either on site at an externship, working with a community organization, or writing a 15 page research paper to accompany a concrete, finished product.
David Penney and Johnny Baker worked to 3D print and assemble a functioning robotic arm; the arm had six different joints, all of which are individually controlled. The arm has the ability to pick up objects and move them around in the radius of its own reach. The bot was assembled and coded through a Python program.
Penney will attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Baker will attend UMass Lowell.
Cassie Norwood worked on her home baking business. Norwood became passionate about baking during the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to start an Instagram account (@CasssCakes) to sell her creations. For her senior project, Norwood researched marketing strategies, advertising techniques, and received more than 15 orders while testing different types of product promotion.
Norwood created a cake to commemorate the graduating class of 2023 as her project’s final creation. Norwood will attend Suffolk University.
AJ Russo worked at his uncle’s motorcycle shop Deadbeat Customs in Tewksbury. Russo helped with tasks around the shop such as packing and shipping orders, making hats, packaging t-shirts and assembling products. Russo also attended a motorcycle show and concert where he gained experience by selling products and representing the brand.
Russo was excited to see the band Lynyrd Skynyrd live as part of working at the show. Russo will attend Quinnipiac University.
Ryan Cuvier and Ervin Aneus researched investing in stocks and day trading. The pair worked on finding the best ways to generate passive income. Cuvier and Aneus made a combined revenue of 515.9 dollars in seven weeks, investing a small amount of money to start and securing a hefty return.
Cuvier will attend Bridgewater State University. Information about Aneus was not available at the time of printing.
The students presented their projects at a showcase event on June 2 where parents and underclassmen could browse the exhibits and talk to students about their work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.