TEWKSBURY — As the weeks wear on and social distancing, stay at home orders, and school cancellations keep us all in a new reality, Tewksbury residents are finding ways to keep connections with their special groups while also help frontline workers and those with COVID-19.
At Tewksbury Congregational Church, Joanne Kenney leads the Prayer Shawl Ministry. Since 2014, a dedicated group of knitters and crocheters have been meeting once a month to create beautiful shawls which are given to families in need of comfort or healing. Through a connection with Lynne Murphy, a Tewksbury resident and nurse at Lawrence General Hospital, Kenney and her team doubled down on their efforts and expanded their circle and outreach when they learned of hospital ministries in need.
According to Murphy, “We (as well as many medical facilities) have many patients who are alone here at the hospital. Due to COVID-19, they are not allowed visitors or any family or friends to be at their bedside. We offer the prayer shawls to the patients who are experiencing a difficult time and are in need of comfort and/or healing.”
“The shawls are given to let the receivers know they are not alone and to provide them with a sense of peace and healing. It is very difficult for patients to be alone during such a stressful/frightening time for them,” said Murphy.
Beth McFadyen, a member of the congregation, reflected that a prayer shawl was received during her father’s last days several years ago and it gave great comfort to the family.
“It is a constant, comforting reminder of him,” said McFadyen.
One website describes prayer shawls as “a wearable hug,” fitting for these times.
Kenney said, “When Lawrence General's need was presented to us, we wanted to give this effort everything we could. I put out a plea to people beyond our monthly ministry members, knowing that some folks would have more time on their hands and a willingness to take part.”
The shawls are welcomed with gratitude.
According to an email from Rev. Thomas McSweeney, Lead Chaplain at Lawrence General, “We ceremonially present them and then lay the shawl across their lap, or shoulders, or lengthwise as is fitting in the moment. We pray, and inform them of the prayers that have been presented to God on their behalf, as the shawl was lovingly made.”
Kenney has 15 people now, evenly divided between knitters and crocheters, making the shawls. Though the church's supply of yarn ran out prior to this pandemic, Kenney has received monetary donations from a few people wanting to help. She and her husband are also financially supporting the effort but do welcome donations of yarn.
TCC's Prayer Shawl Ministry uses Lion Brand Homespun yarn, with four skeins required for crochet and three skeins for knit, “a yarn that works particularly well for this purpose due to its softness,” said Kenney.
The effort will go on “as long as necessary,” added Kenney. “I will continue making shawls for COVID-19 patients, until no one has to be suffering in the hospital, alone and scared.”
Kenney welcomes anyone who wishes to contribute to the mission to contact her. Additionally, anyone who works with patients who would benefit “from this symbol of God's love and care,” please reach out to her at jojo2kenney@gmail.com.
