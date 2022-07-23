TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury’s Community Market has gotten off to a tremendous start, hosting over 30 vendors each week at the Livingston Street recreation area at 288 Livingston St. The market was previously held at the Tewksbury library but moved to the paved area to provide more parking and less mud should weather be a factor.
"Customers were thrilled that we were able to open despite the forecast which — on Thursday morning — was 90 percent chance of rain between 4 to 7 p.m. In the end, I believe we had just a 60-second sun shower," said Robert Hayes, market co-manager. "Our Livingston Street location — being primarily on pavement in the parking lot behind the Recreation Center — allows us to be a rain or shine market, something we've not been in the past.”
Market managers Hayes and Alexandra Lowder have worked hard to curate vendors that provide a variety of food and artisanal items, showcasing vendors from Tewksbury as well as many from surrounding communities. This year’s market features several new vendors such as Danny’s Cheese Bread and Meta Microgreens, and many returning vendors such as Purple Carrot Bread Company from Lowell and Polish Prince Pierogi from North Billerica.
Purple Carrot’s Alaina Brackett said, “this is one of the best weekday markets in the area.”
Purple Carrot has a bakery and restaurant on Merrimack Street in Lowell and has been a vendor in Tewksbury for over four years.
The community market will run every Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. through Sept. 29, 2022. The market has several categories of vendors including farms such as Gaouette Farms and the Tewksbury Community Garden, dinner food trucks such as What the Fork and Birds Nest Italian Street Food, dessert food trucks such as The Whoopie Wagon and Cupcake City, sweets vendors such as KRM Chocolates and Sweets Bakery, drink vendors such as Aaronap Cellars and The Stand: Shaken Not Stirred lemonade, artisans such as Frank’s Innovative Bird Creations, and crafters such as KC Styles.
The market also makes space each week for community groups to do outreach, such as the Billerica Cat Care Coalition or the Tewksbury Open Space committee.
“It’s a great opportunity for our community non-profits to reach additional audiences by providing them a table at the market,” said Hayes, also the Tewksbury Public Library community services librarian.
Most vendors accept both cash and credit. Pleasant Valley Gardens Farm also accepts WIC, SNAP, EBT and all state and federal farmers market coupons, a great way for families to get fresh produce and locally produced food products.
The Tewksbury Community Market is organized through the Tewksbury Public Library, in cooperation with several town departments, including the Community Development Department, Health Department and Town Manager’s Office.
Have a question about the market? Contact Community/Economic Development Planner Alex Lowder at 978-640-4370 x 248 or alowder@tewksbury-ma.gov and Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes at 978-640-4490 x 205 or rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
